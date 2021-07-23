In a sport known to unhinge the nerves and emotions of even the best players in the world, 17-year-old AnPhi Le can seem immune to the pressure.
“She is very laid-back, honestly,” Joe Cook, her golf coach at Urbana High School, said.
Le says she feels a few nerves when she steps onto the first tee. But then she’ll smack her drive down the fairway and they are gone just as quickly as they arrived.
To help keep her nerves at bay, she’ll listen to music before rounds, try not to focus beyond the next shot while on the course, and said that chatting with her playing partners helps to keep her calm.
“I have never looked at her and said, ‘Wow, she looks really nervous today,’” Cook said. “She is extremely steady with her attitude. Doesn’t get too high. Doesn’t get too low. I think that benefits her, honestly.”
Le’s mental makeup, as well as a vastly improved skill set, have led her to where she is today as one of the top female junior golfers in the country. It’s all happened in relatively short order. She’s only gotten serious about playing the sport in the last two years after dabbling in it since she was 10.
On Thursday, she won the 100th edition of the Maryland Women’s Amateur Championship at the Elkridge Club in Baltimore, and next week she’ll compete in the Girls Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Le will be one of 144 players in the field after overcoming a slow start to finish second and earn one of the two qualifying spots for girls on June 30 in the Middle Atlantic PGA Junior Championship at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton, Virginia.
“It’s probably the biggest junior tournament I have played in so far,” Le, a three-time Frederick County Public Schools girls champion, said of the Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla. “I am really excited to play in it because there are so many good players, and it’s a really big field as well.”
As a result, her nerves will likely be more active than usual. But Le said she’ll just focus on her next shot and “try not to worry about how everyone else is playing.”
She overcame a shaky start at the Middle Atlantic qualifier, which included a double bogey on her very first hole. She was tied for eighth after an opening-round 74 and sat three shots out of the qualifying cutoff.
But she gradually found her form and was the only player under par in the final round with a 1-under 70.
“I am feeling really good about my game right now, and excited to see how I am going to play,” Le said.
At the Maryland Women’s Amateur this week, Le was really dialed in with her approach shots and her putting. She didn’t have one three-putt over the course of the four-day event, which included 18 holes of qualifying and then four rounds of match-play.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Cook said. “She has really improved so much over this last year. She has been working really hard for [big opportunities].”
Le will arrive in Louisville on Saturday for the Junior PGA Championship. She’ll get the chance to play a practice round at Valhalla on Sunday and Monday, during which she’ll gauge the speed of the greens, which holes she doesn’t have to hit a driver on and where the best places are to land her shots.
Le’s goal is to make the cut, which will occur after two rounds, slicing the field in half.
“It would definitely mean a lot,” Le said of making the cut. “There are so many good players, and I definitely feel I can play really well against them. I just have to, you know, keep calm and keep my nerves away.”
