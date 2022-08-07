FSK Legion photo
Members of FSK Post 11’s American Legion Baseball team pose with the runner-up banner after their 12-2 loss to Chesapeake (Virginia) in the Mid-Atlantic regional championship game on Sunday.

FSK Legion photo

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – One of the best seasons in FSK Post 11 history has come to an end.

Post 11 fell 12-2 in six innings to Chesapeake (Virginia) Post 280 Sunday afternoon at Dale Miller Field, bowing out of the American Legion baseball tournament as the Mid-Atlantic Region runner-up. The team also fell short of its first Legion World Series appearance.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Great season guys. Legion ball fields some great teams and to get that far spells success in my mind. And there’s alway next year. Congratulations.

Piedmontgardener

Well done, young men. It's a great ride to get as far as you did and you have nothing to regret, thanks for the great play along the way.

