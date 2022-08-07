MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – One of the best seasons in FSK Post 11 history has come to an end.
Post 11 fell 12-2 in six innings to Chesapeake (Virginia) Post 280 Sunday afternoon at Dale Miller Field, bowing out of the American Legion baseball tournament as the Mid-Atlantic Region runner-up. The team also fell short of its first Legion World Series appearance.
Though the lackluster result brought disappointment, hung heads and stoic faces, Post 11 took solace in being one of the country’s final 16 teams alive.
“We came here, and we were like, ‘I don’t know how far we’re going to get, but we’re just going to have fun,’” first baseman Erik Thomas said. “And we made it farther than any one of us dreamed.”
Post 11 (27-11-1) needed to win two games Sunday in order to stay alive, both against a Post 280 team that beat it by mercy rule two days prior. It quickly was more of the same.
Chesapeake raced out to a 4-0 lead through two innings, though FSK clawed back a pair of runs in the third on a bases loaded hit by pitch and Thomas’ sacrifice fly.
That was all it mustered, as Post 280 tacked on another run in the third before turning the game into a rout in the fifth. A sixth-inning RBI single ended the game early — along with Post 11’s season.
“It’s something they’re going to remember forever,” manager Matt Myers said. “It’s tough to see it end the way it did, but to all the guys that can’t come back now, I’m really proud of them. We’re going to miss them. To the younger guys, this is something that we have to look forward to for years to come.”
Post 11 has set a new standard within the club, one which has its roots in the program’s three main feeder high schools — Frederick, Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora. It’s allowed for the players to have a camaraderie that carries from season to season.
That bond began with the 2021 team that made the state semifinals and grew tighter this year.
“A lot of us played in high school for a while, and we just kind of created a dynamic,” left fielder Ryan Yammarino said. “Especially with the new players we had this year, we just took them in from the start.”
And it led to new heights — an 12-1-1 start, hosting and winning the state tournament and now a regional runner-up. It was the first state title for Post 11 since 1998, which was also the last time it reached the regional final.
Even with Sunday’s disappointing defeat, the team’s outgoing graduates — including Thomas, Yammarino and shortstop Brady MacDonald — know they are leaving Post 11 in a strong place to contend in future tournaments.
“I hope it sets the bar for what we’re capable of, and I hope they can carry on the legacy we left for them,” MacDonald said. “For the city.”
(2) comments
Great season guys. Legion ball fields some great teams and to get that far spells success in my mind. And there’s alway next year. Congratulations.
Well done, young men. It's a great ride to get as far as you did and you have nothing to regret, thanks for the great play along the way.
