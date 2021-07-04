Mason Auer, listed as an outfielder on the Frederick Keys’ roster, tied the game with a two-run single in the seventh and pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save of the season as the Keys beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 6-5 in front of a season-high 8,237 spectators at Nymeo Field on Sunday.
Kevin Jimenez drove in the go-ahead run with a sac fly in the eighth, and Auer concluded the win with a game-ending strikeout.
Jimenez finished with two RBIs, and Frederick’s Yareb Martinez had two hits.
Keys reliever Evan Taylor worked two innings for the win, giving up one earned run on three hits.
Frederick took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, when the drew four straight walks, but it trailed 5-3 before Auer tied the game in the seventh.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Host Brunswick remained alive in the state Little League 10-12 Softball Tournament over the weekend, splitting its first two games on Saturday.
Brunswick, which had a first-round bye in the double-elimination tournament, lost to Southern Maryland Youth Organization on Saturday, 10-4, but won an elimination-round game later in the day, edging Dorchester Little League, 16-15.
Brunswick will play Chesapeake City, the District 5 champion, in another elimination-round game at 6:30 p.m., on Monday at the Brunswick High School softball field.
SMYO and Delmar (District 8) are the only undefeated teams left in the tournament and face each other in the winners’ bracket final at 6 p.m., on Monday at Emory Frye Field. That winner advances to the championship game at 6 p.m., on Wednesday at Frye Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.