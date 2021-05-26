As a new era of baseball dawned in Frederick on Wednesday, a huge rainbow stretched across the sky, practically from foul pole to foul pole, at just before 8 p.m.
That proved to be the highlight of the night at Nymeo Field, as the Frederick Keys’ first home game as an unaffiliated team in the new Major League Baseball Draft League was rained out.
Still, the two innings that were played between the Keys and the West Virginia Black Bears marked the official return of high-level baseball in Frederick after a hiatus of almost 21 months due to the pandemic and the Keys losing their High Class A affiliation with the Baltimore Orioles.
The Keys officially opened the season Monday in Philadelphia before dropping a pair of games to the Trenton Thunder at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Phillies.
Frederick’s home opener before a half-full stadium began at 6:33 p.m. on a much more encouraging note, as the Keys benefitted from the lack of command displayed by West Virginia starting pitcher Ethan Sund.
The Keys scored three runs on one hit in the first inning. Sund walked three batters, hit two with pitches and tossed in a wild pitch. The wild pitch and the second hit batsman wound up bringing in runs for the Keys since the bases were loaded.
Catcher Rene Lastres had the only run-scoring hit in the inning with a sharp single to left field.
Keys starting pitcher Dwayne Marshall struck out three in the first inning and then worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second.
The Keys were ahead 3-0 heading into the third inning when a strong storm blew in, brought the game to a sudden halt and sent fans scurrying for cover.
A short time later, with rain still falling and lightning flashing occasionally, the sun broke through the dark clouds, producing the big rainbow and a picture opportunity for fans before they left.
The game was officially called after about an hour’s delay. It will be made up at a later date, and fans can exchange their ticket for any future home game.
The Keys are the Black Bears are scheduled to play the second and final game of their series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Nymeo Field.
