WALKERSVILLE — The ball has zipped from Ryan DeSanto’s left hand to Kade Linton’s glove thousands of times in their four years together at Tuscarora High.
So it was no different Tuesday evening as DeSanto strode to the mound and Linton trotted behind the plate for FSK Post 11. DeSanto worked quickly and efficiently, always in step with Linton as he mowed through Woodsboro Post 282’s batters in the 10-0, five-inning win at Heritage Farm Park.
It was typical for the pair, yet it was their first time together as a battery in about two months.
Linton was restricted to designated hitter duty as he suffered an arm injury and saw little playing time behind the dish through the first half of Post 11’s season as he rehabbed the ailment.
But he slotted right back into his routine on Tuesday.
“It just felt right,” Linton said. “When you’re back with someone, especially someone you know well, it just makes it that much easier. Just having fun playing baseball.”
That connection between the longtime batterymates was evident from the first batter.
DeSanto fired three straight strikes to sit him down, and that’s the way the rest of the evening went. He froze most hitters he faced and generated off-balance swings as he commanded his fastball around the zone, occasionally mixing a curveball.
Linton looked relaxed, too.
“I have more confidence with him. … Nothing changed at all,” DeSanto said of Linton’s return. “He knows what I like to throw, and he knows the spots that I want.”
He struck out 12 and only allowed three baserunners on a single and two walks.
“He goes at the hitters and puts the pressure on them,” Linton said. “He just pitches with confidence, and that’s all you really have to do.”
That made it an easier night for Linton, whose recently-healed arm was only tested as Post 282’s Dylan Polchito stole third base in the third inning. Though Linton admitted that throw was a bit shaky, DeSanto struck out the next batter to make it moot.
And Linton helped blow the game open in an eight-run, 14-batter bottom of the third, clubbing a two-run double to deep left-center that just narrowly missed clearing the fence.
“It definitely makes a difference when I’m catching,” he said. “I’ve been hitting like crap when I’m not catching, and I get back behind the dish and I go 2-for-3, so it felt good.”
Linton’s return, plus his connection with DeSanto, is a massive boon to a Post 11 club (13-4-1) that has once again found itself dominating Legion play.
His rapport with their pitchers will allow for steady outings, and that offensive spike means his bat is once again formidable in the middle of the lineup.
“He’s been big for us, DH-ing, coming up with some big hits. When he’s not in the game defensively, he’s cheering his teammates on, providing support that way,” Post 11 manager Matt Myers said. “And of course, Ryan and Kade, the chemistry there, they’ve been four years going strong.”
That was on full display Tuesday, the pair returning to play the game of pitch and catch they have done so many times.
As DeSanto reached back and fired his first strike — the ball zipping from his left hand to Linton’s glove — the catcher felt any lingering concerns about his injury fade.
“It’s just fun, just having a good time,” Linton said.
