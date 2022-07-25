Logan Sanders

Logan Sanders batted .234 over 32 games with the Keys in the first half of the MLB Draft League season.

 Courtesy photo by Frederick Keys

After playing the first of the season with the Frederick Keys in the Major League Baseball Draft League, Logan Sanders’ baseball apprenticeship has really picked up steam over the last week or so.

Austin Hays has provided some tips about playing the outfield. Cedric Mullins has advised him on base stealing and how to get faster. And Ryan McKenna has talked to him about his approach at the plate and given him little tips to make him a better hitter.

