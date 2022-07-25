After playing the first of the season with the Frederick Keys in the Major League Baseball Draft League, Logan Sanders’ baseball apprenticeship has really picked up steam over the last week or so.
Austin Hays has provided some tips about playing the outfield. Cedric Mullins has advised him on base stealing and how to get faster. And Ryan McKenna has talked to him about his approach at the plate and given him little tips to make him a better hitter.
How has Sanders, a 6-foot, 184-pound junior-college outfielder in St. Petersburg, Florida, garnered such access with Major League players? His father, Anthony, is the first-base coach for the Baltimore Orioles.
“It is a crazy thing to walk up to a big leaguer,” Logan Sanders, 21, said. “Because, you and I both know, they have been doing this since the Little League days. They have been so many places to get to their position. Like, in and out of pro ball, maybe, or all sort of teams to get to here.
“But I pretty much talk to them like a normal teammate sort of thing.”
Sanders batted .234 over 32 games with the Keys, according to statistics on the MLB Draft League website. He had 22 hits, including four doubles and triple, in 94 at-bats and drove in 12 runs. He also scored 17 times.
Since the first half of the Draft League season ended on July 16, Sanders has spent most of his time in Baltimore and been a regular presence alongside his father at Camden Yards, taking advantage of rare opportunities to spend time together amid their hectic lives.
“I think it’s a priceless opportunity for me to be able to bring my kids to work with me every day, especially in this atmosphere,” Anthony Sanders said in a phone interview, referencing the Orioles’ upbeat and promising season so far.
“With all of the knowledge and experience that’s around any Major League club, it’s hard not to pick up a few things if you are a young kid and that’s one of your goals and dreams in life.”
Anthony Sanders, 48, played 13 games in the Major Leagues over three seasons (1999-2001) as an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners before spending one season playing professional ball in Japan.
He was a part of the United States’ gold-medal winning team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.
In 2007, he began a 14-year-run as a minor league coach and manager in the Colorado Rockies farm system.
He was named the Orioles’ first-base coach following the 2019 season.
“He’s probably overqualified. He probably could have been in this position eight years ago,” Logan Sanders said. “But he decided to wait for me and my two younger brothers until we could understand what sort of job he is doing. So we could grow up with him around the house and where he’s not gone for so much of the year.”
When Anthony Sanders interviewed with manager Brandon Hyde for the Orioles coaching job, he mentioned to Hyde that he very much valued his time with his family.
“I don’t know how many coaches are going to ask that in the interview process about family and kids being around,” Sanders said. “But you could just tell the culture of the organization, and the direction we are going in is awesome.”
Logan Sanders hopes to apply much of what he has learned playing a half-season for the Keys and his time spent around the Orioles in his upcoming season for St. Petersburg College, where he will play with his younger brother, Marcus.
“I don’t let anybody know who my dad is, just because I want to grow as much as I could and make a name for myself,” Logan Sanders said. “But it’s definitely been fortunate for me and my family to have some of the opportunities that we have had.”
How much of a leg up do the access and the opportunities give him on other Major League prospects harboring the same sorts of dreams?
“Just for baseball IQ reasons, there are some things that maybe come easier or I see things in a different way,” he said. “But it’s definitely not a paved road. There is definitely a lot of work to be done and a lot of people to perform in front of. There is a lot of practice that goes into it, on the mental side as well. Just making sure you are staying steady throughout the whole season, year in and year out.”
