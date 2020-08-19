Thanks to being college tennis teammates, two guys who hailed from different states and had spent time living in different countries became friends.
But after competing together for three years with Clemson University’s tennis team, it appeared Gera Boryachinskiy and Rob Pietrucha would go their separate ways.
In 2010, Boryachinskiy graduated from Clemson, one year ahead of Pietrucha.
“We were like, ‘How are we going to see each other?” Boryachinskiy said. “And we didn’t know.”
But as fate would have it, both ended up settling in Maryland years later. They reconnected as friends and, fittingly, both eventually joined forces once again in the sport that brought them together in the first place.
Teaming up as partners for this year’s Frederick Tennis Doubles Championships, Boryachinskiy and Pietrucha won the men’s title by beating Jorge Rodriguez and Kevin Li 6-3, 6-4 in Tuesday’s final at Baker Park’s 2nd Street tennis courts.
Boryachinskiy and Pietrucha looked as if they had been playing together for years. That isn’t the case, though. While they are good friends, they figured they hadn’t played doubles together in years before this tournament, and they only played doubles together occasionally with the Tigers.
In fact, Pietrucha and Luke Grimshaw won last year’s Frederick Tennis Series men’s doubles crown. Pietrucha had no complaints about his former partner, who runs the tournament, but he jumped at the chance to play with his old college teammate and longtime friend this time.
“We just moved to Frederick a year ago,” Boryachinskiy said of his family. “It’s actually kind of crazy how it happened. [Pietrucha and I are] like 20 minutes from each other. This was not planned, this was just fate.”
Boryachinskiy, who was born in Ukraine, grew up in Baltimore and, after living in Arizona following his graduation, returned to Maryland.
Pietrucha is no less traveled. Born in Chicago, he spent a lot of his childhood living in Poland — where his parents were from — before moving to Florida as a teenager. After getting his master’s degree at William & Mary in Virginia, he ended up in Maryland, too.
“I knew Gera was in Baltimore,” Pietrucha said. “I was looking for jobs, and Baltimore seemed like a good fit, and we kind of reconnected there.”
They also have a good connection on the court, as they showed on Tuesday. Standing 6-foot-6, Boryachinskiy has the ability deliver fast, punishing serves.
“It’s really nice to play with someone who’s got a cannon like that,” Pietrucha said. “He definitely makes up for some of my shortcomings at the net every once in a while.”
But Pietrucha got in some nice returns, including one smacked from near the net that sped unreturned down the left side for match point.
“I try to make up with my returns to give us some chances to break, Pietrucha said.
Pietrucha said he and Boryachinskiy, both 32, think alike on the court. The similarities don’t stop there — the former teammates have daughters who were born a month apart.
“We both have young kids, so obviously life changes a little bit, not as much time to go out and play tennis as we did in college,” Pietrucha said. “But we try to go out every once in a while and keep up with it.”
Li, a rising senior at Urbana High School, was impressed with his opponents, especially Boryachinskiy’s serve.
“He is so tall. I haven’t returned that many serves that are that fast,” Li said. “It was obviously good for me because now I know what to work on.”
Li also thought he benefited from playing with Rodriguez, a Hood College tennis graduate assistant who won the Frederick Tennis Series men’s singles title earlier this summer.
“He helped me a lot because he is one of the best people I’ve ever played,” Li said.
