For 6 2-3 innings Tuesday, Ryan DeSanto was nearly perfect. Yet, he had to watch the final out of his masterpiece from the dugout.

The left-hander ran into his pitch-count limit, so he turned the ball over to his trusty twin, right-hander Drew DeSanto, to get the state American Legion baseball championship’s final out.

teadoffinfrederickcounty
teadoffinfrederickcounty

Congratulation to the team and our own Post 11 for hosting the event. Makes me proud to be a member.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

More Frederick athletes making their mark. Congratulations. Keep it going.

