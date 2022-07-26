For 6 2-3 innings Tuesday, Ryan DeSanto was nearly perfect. Yet, he had to watch the final out of his masterpiece from the dugout.
The left-hander ran into his pitch-count limit, so he turned the ball over to his trusty twin, right-hander Drew DeSanto, to get the state American Legion baseball championship’s final out.
After a single, Drew DeSanto fired a fastball that was lifted to left field. Ryan Yammarino reached up and gloved it, and in the ensuing celebration, Ryan DeSanto found his brother to thank him.
“I knew I could go to my pitch count since he was coming in behind me … I knew he had it in him,” Ryan DeSanto said. “Me and him, to be able to do it together, is even better.”
That sealed FSK Post 11’s 4-2 win over Fort Cumberland Post 13 Tuesday morning at McCurdy Field. Post 11 won its eighth state title and first since 1998.
“At our first tryout, we knew we had something special,” Post 11 manager Matt Myers said. “We just said, ‘Keep grinding, and this could be a reality.’ And sure enough, here we are.”
It capped a perfect weekend, one in which Post 11 turned in dominant game after dominant game in front of its home fans. So, it was only fitting that Ryan DeSanto turned in one final dominant, championship-worthy performance.
From his first pitch — a fastball strike to Brayden Spier — DeSanto was dialed in, as few Post 13 batters made contact. His fastball had extra zip and curveball extra bite as he retired the first 15 hitters he faced.
DeSanto ultimately allowed just two hits while striking out 14.
It followed an 11-strikeout outing Friday night. For both efforts, DeSanto was named the tournament’s top pitcher and MVP.
“One of the coaches was like, ‘If you don’t win MVP, I’m going to kick your ass,’” he said with a laugh. “The whole team, any of them, could have deserved it just as well, but it felt really good.”
His efforts were necessary, as Post 11 did not provide him with the same run support as it had all weekend.
Post 11 jumped out to a three-run lead in the second inning, capitalizing on Drew DeSanto’s RBI triple and a pair of Post 13 fielding errors. They added a fourth run in the following frame on Kade Linton’s RBI double.
Still, the slightly down day at the plate hardly hurt Post 11’s overall offensive performance, as several batters turned in a stellar weekend. Third baseman Logan Keepers, who hit .462 with a pair of homers, was named the tournament’s top hitter.
“I didn’t expect it. I have a bunch of good teammates that hit the hell out of the ball,” Keepers said. “Being a freshman coming onto a 19U team, it’s just absurd.”
So, it came down to the DeSanto brothers to deliver the title.
Post 13 scratched across one run in the sixth and forced Ryan DeSanto to his pitch limit with a two-out walk and a single in the seventh. The first batter Drew DeSanto faced singled in a run, but he then forced a flyout, spurring championship revelry.
“I couldn’t let him down,” Drew DeSanto said. “I had to come in there, just bear down and get the final out however I could.”
Post 11 (24-9-1) now gets a week to refresh before competing in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in Morgantown, West Virginia. The team opens play at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3 against a team to be determined from Pennsylvania.
Congratulation to the team and our own Post 11 for hosting the event. Makes me proud to be a member.
More Frederick athletes making their mark. Congratulations. Keep it going.
