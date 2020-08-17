Seth Wagner and Zavae Johnson each rushed for two touchdowns, leading Brunswick’s semi-pro football team to its first win in program history, a 34-6 decision over the Virginia Starz in an exhibition game on Saturday at Chuck Foreman Field at Ballenger Creek Park.
Wagner scored on a 15-yard run in the second quarter and broke a 31-yarder in the fourth quarter. On defense, he had one interception.
Johnson scored on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter and on a 35-yard run in the third quarter.
Wagner led all rushers with 71 yards on four carries. Johnson followed with 64 yards on seven carries.
Cameron Tyler had a 29-yard TD run in the first quarter. Kyle Marshall was 4-of-5 on extra-point kicks.
The Railroaders (1-1) led at halftime 21-0.
The Starz’ lone score came in the third quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jeremiah Lacy to Vontay Strauss.
Brunswick had 330 yards in total offense, compared to 159 by Virginia. Ricky Miller completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards with one interception. The Railroaders had 229 rushing yards. The Starz had 99.
