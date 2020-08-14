The Brunswick Railroaders semipro football team will play its second preseason exhibition of the summer, and its first in Frederick County, on Saturday at Chuck Foreman Field (Ballenger Creek Park) on Saturday.
The Railroaders, whose regular season debut in the True Football League has being put off by the coronavirus pandemic, will face the Virginia Starz, of Richmond, at 6:30 p.m.
Last weekend, the Railroaders traveled for an exhibition against Waynesboro, falling 13-12 on a long touchdown pass late in the game.
Railroaders quarterback Ricky Miller had a rushing and passing touchdown in the game, tossing a scoring pass to Brandon Michael. Seth Wagner and Josh Jeffrey combined to rush for more than 200 yards.
Admission for Saturday's game is $7, and children 12 and under can attend for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.