Luke Chappell always looks for extra bases.
He said it’s part of his job as Francis Scott Key Post 11’s leadoff batter, setting the intensity at the top of the lineup and firing up his teammates in the process.
It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that Chappell ended up on third base in the fourth inning after what appeared to be a routine bloop single.
His two-out knock drove in the go-ahead run, then took a fortuitous bounce beyond the left fielder to allow Chappell to scamper to second. He quickly noticed third base was unoccupied and hurried there seconds after taking the previous base.
That energized Post 11, which was a bit sluggish to that point, and sparked a five-run inning that carried the host team to a 7-1 win over Severn Post 276 Friday night at McCurdy Field in the opening round of the Maryland American Legion baseball tournament.
“All it takes is one play like that to break things open,” Chappell said.
He helped Post 11 (14-3) begin its state title defense in earnest, also driving in the team’s first run on a chopping infield single in the second inning.
Chappell then stifled Severn’s last chance in the seventh, striking out both batters he faced to wrap up the victory.
“Consistent,” Post 11 manager Matt Myers said. “He’s always the guy that can come in and close the door.”
But he also played spark plug on Friday, and following his trip around nearly the entire diamond, the rest of the team seemed to get into a new gear.
Post 11 loaded the bases for catcher Joey Sweeney, who grounded a ball to third that was misplayed and brought a run home. Pitcher Logan Keepers then turned on a second-pitch fastball for a bases-clearing triple to balloon the lead to five.
Sweeney later added insurance in the sixth, scoring on a stolen base, wild pitch and error. All seven Post 11 runs came with two outs.
“Just finding ways to put the ball in play, putting pressure on the defense,” Myers said. “From the fourth inning on, we did that.”
That outburst meant Myers could afford to pull Keepers after 60 pitches to make him available to throw again Monday, if needed.
The right-hander cruised to that point, efficiently tossing five innings of one-run, three-hit ball with five strikeouts.
“I knew I was on a pitch count, so I was trying to get outs as fast as I could,” Keepers said. “If that meant they hit a hard ball to left field that’s caught, it’s a one pitch at-bat. That’s just a long out.”
Though it took until the fourth inning for Keepers to receive significant run support, he limited Post 276’s offense to a second-inning sacrifice fly. And when Chappell came up in the fourth inning, he took the extra bases Severn gave to him and made sure the game would not be close for much longer.
The victory sends Post 11 into the winner’s bracket, where it faces St. Mary’s Post 255 at 7 p.m. Saturday in a matchup between the last two state champions.
“It’s gonna be a battle. It’s gonna be a fight,” Myers said. “It’s something that our guys are looking forward to.”
