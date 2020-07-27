Urbana’s Tommy Coffey seems to be in the minority among his peers this summer.
The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for most prep athletes to train in a traditional manner, while just about everyone has seen their vacation and travel plans altered or flat-out canceled due to the health crisis.
Then, there’s Coffey.
The rising senior has basically been playing or practicing golf like it’s his job, attending tournaments and playing at courses in numerous states. Earlier this week, for instance, he bounced from Sylvania, Ohio, to Maryland, to his parents’ vacation place in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.
“Sunday I was in Ohio,” he said. “Came home Sunday night, then Monday and Tuesday we played in a tournament [in Chevy Chase]. Tuesday, I came to the beach.”
And that’s not the end of his itinerary.
Next Saturday, Coffey and former teammate Jacob Ferrari, a 2020 Urbana High graduate, head to North Carolina for the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational at the renowned Pinehurst Resort. The three-round event starts on Aug. 3.
It’s the second year in a row the two will play in the event, which they earned a ticket to last fall as members of Urbana’s second straight Class 3A/4A state championship team. In 2019, the invitational was held at a Disney World resort in Florida.
“I cannot wait. It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Coffey, a 2019 All-County honorable mention pick. “Last year we played in the same tournament, we played in Disney, and I’m really excited to start off the season like we did last year.”
Unlike last summer, when the Hawks traveled south for the invitational as a part of Team Maryland, Ferrari and Coffey are the only Hawks making the trip this year. And their plan is to compete as individuals among a field of players from 36 states and territories (including Guam and Canada).
“Last year there was five of us, the whole team was able to go,” said Ferrari, a first-team All-County pick in 2019. “But this year with corona and everything, all the junior tournaments got stacked together so some of the other guys were playing other [tournaments]. Me and Tommy are going as individuals.”
Coffey and Ferrari have spent most of the summer plying their craft together, mostly at Holly Hills Country Club, almost as if it’s their job.
“If we don’t have a tournament coming up or anything,” Coffey said, “I normally get there around 10 o’clock [in the morning], do my drills, hit balls on the ranges, putt, then go out and play 18 holes, go home get something for lunch, then come back around 7 [p.m.] to putt.”
Both are enjoying the benefits.
Coffey has noticed improvement in his consistency. Meanwhile, Ferrari has won back-to-back events, the Frank Emmet Schoolboy and the Bobby Gorin Memorial.
“My game has been pretty steady,” Ferrari said. “I’ve been giving myself a lot of opportunities for birdie, and I put together four good rounds the two tournaments combined, a lot under par.”
He hopes his torrid summer leads to a successful freshman season at Belmont Abbey College, where he’ll matriculate this fall and play golf at the Division II school in North Carolina.
Coffey, who gave up ice hockey two years ago to focus on golf, looks forward to jump-starting his senior season with a strong effort at the national invitational.
He’s already had a productive summer, but he lamented one part of it so far: His younger sister, who just picked up the game, did something he’s never accomplished, getting a hole in one.
“It’s not very fair,” Coffey said with a laugh.
Even without an ace to his name, he’ll be the one in the family who gets to play a practice round on Pinehurst’s No. 2 course, site of many USGA events, including the 2014 U.S. Open.
“I’m very excited. I’ve heard nothing but great things about it,” Coffey said. “We’re playing a practice round on their most famous course, then we’re playing on the other three courses the next three days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.