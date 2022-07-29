BOONSBORO — Sean Mullican isn’t sure he’s going to be able to walk tomorrow. But, at this point, it’s the price he feels he has to pay.
Two weeks ago, he did as fellow strong men do and attempted to hoist a Honda Civic off the ground. In the process, he wound up wrenching his back, costing him a week of training as he prepares for his next Strongman competition this October. The next day, it was a struggle for him to stand up straight.
Now, the former state champion wrestler and football player for Middletown High School is getting back into his routine. On this warm and overcast afternoon, he is standing in the garage of longtime training mentor Rob Devilbiss that has always been more home gym than a place to park cars.
In the 17 years that Devilbiss has lived on his spacious lot just off of Old National Pike (U.S. 40), there has been a car in that garage just once, he said.
Now, it is once again a primary training base for the 22-year-old Mullican, who is quickly making a name for himself in the Strongman world with three victories in the last 13 months. And he’s practically taken over a corner of the space with his Atlas Stones, weighted sandbags and weight equipment.
“Sean’s bringing a new dynamic and a new energy to the gym with his strongman stuff,” said Devilbiss, a 53-year-old cancer survivor who has taken a dozen or so young athletes under his wing over the last 10 years and allowed them to work out in his garage.
Mullican recently moved back to the area from Morgantown, West Virginia, where he wrestled for West Virginia University and worked at a Strongman gym that he was thrilled to find, as they are not yet very prevalent.
Devilbiss was more than happy to welcome him back into the fold and accommodate his four-day-a-week training schedule.
So, here he is now. The squat rack stands a couple of feet away. There are 315 pounds on the bar, and Mullican has to finish the last of his four sets of eight repetitions.
He is looking and sounding increasingly weary, having just jumped back into his training regimen.
He has already thrown 42-pound sandbags backward over his head in the grass just off the long, winding driveway. And he’s still facing four grueling Strongman sets during which he’ll lift a 200-plus pound sandbag up to his chest, carry it 60 feet as fast as he can, sprint back and then perform a 400-plus pound farmer’s carry over the same distance before sprinting back again.
He doesn’t have much of a choice, though, given his recent inactivity to allow his back to mend and the next competition looming on the horizon.
“It’s just the way it’s going to be,” he says of his likely inability to move the next day as a result of these exercises. “Let’s do this.”
And, with that, he powers through his final set of squats.
Mullican’s friends and training partners marvel as they watch him work.
“A lot of guys lose their inspiration [to train],” said Lenny Grzeskiewicz, a former teammate on the Middletown football team. “We have always kept it. This is where you put your roots down.”
Asked if he or any other training partners have been tempted to follow Mullican’s lead and take up strongman training, Grzeskiewicz said, “Nah. We are not stupid.”
‘Just another Friday’
Mullican had seen World’s Strongest Man and other Strongman competitions on television.
But he got his first true taste of it while doing a college internship at Viking Performance Training in Morgantown.
“Anything that can be lifted or you can imagine lifting, we have it here,” said Paul Mouser, a coach at the gym who regularly advises Mullican as he continues to pursue his Strongman goals.
Mullican thought the unconventional equipment at Viking Performance was some of the coolest stuff he had ever seen.
And while others labored under the strain of Atlas Stones or 800-plus pound yokes, or from deadlifting Hummer tires, Mullican was practically a butterfly that had just spread its wings.
He got a job at the gym after completing his internship and graduating from WVU, and last July, he won his weight class (231 pounds) in a Strongman event the gym hosted, carrying Atlas Stones and pressing large blocks over his head, among other things.
“A lot of people look at it from the outside and think, ‘This is pretty crazy.’ For me, it’s just another Friday,” Mullican said.
So, while most people would never dream of pressing axles over their heads or racing wheelbarrows filled with 300-pound sandbags or wrist rolling a Jeep on a rope over a certain distance and can only imagine the pain and suffering that come along with it, Mullican looks at it as a fun and exciting opportunity.
That is why he is willing to pay his own way, including entry fees and travel expenses, to compete in these Strongman events.
“The possibilities of events in Strongman are endless,” he said. “That’s what makes it so cool.”
Since July of last year, Mullican has competed in seven Strongman competitions all over the Mid-Atlantic, ranging from as far away as Nashville, Tennessee, to as close as Morgantown and Fairmont, West Virginia.
In the weeks leading up to an event, he shaves roughly 20 pounds off his 6-foot-1 frame to get down to his competing weight at 231.
Though he is used to cutting weight as a longtime high-level wrestler, it can still be hell. Typically, he’ll have nothing to eat or drink in the 24 hours prior to weighing in for an event. Otherwise, he risks missing weight and not being allowed to compete.
“At that point, it’s about how bad you want it,” he said.
Mullican’s Strongman training is all-encompassing because, “If you have a weak area [of the body], it’s going to show up in some event,” he said.
Strongmen compete across a variety of weight classes. A typical competition features six or seven events that test the strength, speed and endurance of athletes in uncommon ways, such as tossing around sandbags and large tires.
There is a lot of crossover between many of the competitions. But some can be unique to a particular event. Mullican typically gets a schedule in the weeks leading up to a competition and then begins training for and practicing the various things he will be asked to do.
Strongmen are awarded points based on their performance in the competitions, and those with the most points in their weight class at the end of the event win.
“I think it’s awesome,” Grzeskiewicz said of Mullican’s Strongman exploits. “He just wants to compete. It’s great that after playing football and wrestling in high school and college he’s found something else to be passionate about.”
The big breakthrough
Earlier this month, Mullican competed in the Official Strongman Games Mid-Atlantic Regional qualifier in Concord, North Carolina.
He was deadlifting Hummer tires, carrying an 810-pound yoke 50 feet and back and pushing wheelbarrows full of heavy sandbags, among other things.
By the end of the event, Mullican had outperformed the six other competitors in the 231-pound weight class for his most significant Strongman championship to date, following previous victories in Morgantown (July 2021) and Fairmont (December 2021).
“It was very impressive,” Mouser said of Mullican’s victory in Concord. “That is some of the best Strongman competition you are going to find. And, for him to be able to compete at such a high level while still being pretty new to the sport, it’s pretty incredible.”
The win in Concord earned Mullican a spot in the Official Strongman Games world championships from Nov. 11-13 in Daytona Beach, Florida. He won’t have to pay an entry fee and he’ll receive a stipend from the event to help cover his travel expenses.
Prior to that, Mullican will compete in the Strongman Corp. national championships from Oct. 13-16 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
All of this is why it’s critical for him to kick it back into high gear at Devilbiss’ gym.
“Let’s go, Sean,” Devilbiss says, standing a few feet away.
It’s the final set of the day.
Mullican hoists a 250-pound sandbag off the ground and cradles it to his chest. He then takes off with it and drops it in the driveway 60 feet from where he started before sprinting back to the starting point.
“Yeah, Sean! That’s it!” Grzeskiewicz and fellow friend and training partner Alex Lautenberger shout as Mullican goes about his work.
With 205 pounds on each parallel bar, Mullican then grabs the handles and lifts to perform his final farmer’s carry of the day over the same distance. He looks like a big, muscled baggage handler in a tremendous hurry at the airport.
By the time he sets it down several seconds later, his legs have had enough and he doesn’t bother to make the sprint back.
“You done, Sean?” Devilbiss shouts from the other end of his driveway.
Mullican waves his hand through the air to suggest that he is.
“All right. Way to go,” Devilbiss offers as a final bit of encouragement.
It’s almost 5 p.m., more than two hours after Mullican’s workout initially began.
At last, his work for the day is done. But his journey is far from over.
