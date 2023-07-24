For much of the summer, Francis Scott Key Post 11 leaned on a stout pitching staff and smooth defense to get it to Monday, the final four of the Maryland American Legion baseball tournament.
While the former continued against Wicomico Post 64, the latter did not.
Post 11 made five errors, including four in the decisive sixth inning, as it was eliminated with a 5-1 loss Monday afternoon at McCurdy Field. Post 11’s season ended short of a second straight state title, while Post 64 advanced to play Fort Cumberland Post 13 on Tuesday for the championship.
“We had the mistakes. Everybody knows that. Our bread and butter all year has been pitching and defense, and we did have some mistakes this game and last game,” Post 11 manager Matt Myers said.
It ultimately doomed Post 11 (15-5) despite a gutsy start from right-hander Logan Keepers, who gritted through six innings while pitching on a tender left ankle after taking a line drive off it in the fourth inning.
That came on the game’s first run-scoring play, a two-out RBI single by Wicomico’s Aidan Brinsfield.
Then, Keepers’ defense broke down in the sixth, with the spate of errors bringing four runners home. He only allowed two earned runs while striking out four.
“I give him a lot of credit. He battled. I think he pitched very well, just some seeing-eye singles,” Myers said. “He kept us in the game, which as a starter is what you ask for.”
Post 11 grabbed a run back in the seventh on Tyler O’Brien’s RBI single, but at that point, the deficit was too much to overcome as the team couldn’t solve Post 64’s Casey Parsons.
The errors meant the end of Post 11’s state title defense, underscoring the team’s relative youth after turning over about two-thirds of its 2022 roster. But the squad jelled much quicker than the coaches expected, Myers said, meaning it was competitive at the state level once again this season.
“We didn’t know who was gonna come back, who was gonna come in that was new, how the young guys were gonna come up, how everyone was gonna mesh and the chemistry was gonna be,” he said. “We’re proud of the growth they showed throughout the year, and we really came together at the end as a unit.”
Myers and the rest of his staff expect the majority of the team to return next summer, meaning they will be a year more experienced.
He and some of the team’s few departing players — including catcher Kade Linton and pitcher/outfielder Luke Chappell — believe this run will be a foundational piece for future teams, and that it might not be long until Post 11 is again back on top of the state.
“I hope they just see the potential of the program and what it takes to compete at this level,” Linton said. “I feel like we went out and showed that, even with all the losses we had, we were still a competitor and we still came out and competed in every game we played.”
“Having success on the baseball field takes a lot of work and is really rewarding, so hopefully they take that into next year,” Chappell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.