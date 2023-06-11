FAIRFAX, Va. — Ondrej Soukup made an immediate impact in his NPSL debut, scoring both goals as FC Frederick defeated Northern Virginia United 2-1 on Saturday at George Mason University.
The win improves FC Frederick’s record to 1-2-1 and moves the team into fifth place in the eight-team Mid-Atlantic Conference. The top four teams qualify for postseason play.
Soukup, a grad student who started all 13 of his appearances at Mount St. Mary’s this past fall, entered the game as a halftime sub. Within a minute, he scored to give FC Frederick a 1-0 lead. Northern Virginia tied the score in the 75th minute. Soukup then put FC Frederick ahead for good in the 88th minute.
Jonah Valmonte played the entire match in goal, earning his first NPSL victory for FC Frederick.
FC Frederick and Northern Virginia United face off again, this time at St. John’s Catholic Prep on Thursday at 7 p.m.
