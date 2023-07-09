RICHMOND, Va. — Onesime Muepu scored early and then netted a second goal on a follow-up of his failed penalty kick as Grove United handed FC Frederick a season-ending 2-0 defeat Saturday night at City Stadium in NPSL play.
The victory secured the fourth and final playoff spot in the NPSL Mid-Atlantic Conference for Grove United, a second-year program. Meanwhile, FC Frederick ends with its worst-ever season at 1-8-1.
Muepu scored 12 minutes into the match on a breakaway when he slipped a shot between the legs of on-charging FC Frederick keeper Jonah Valmonte.
In the 35th minute, Valmonte took down a Grove United player in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Grove United. Muepu stepped up for the kick and his shot toward the left corner was saved with a diving block by Valmonte. However, Valmonte’s block rebounded to Muepu, who easily finished with a shot into the open net for a 2-0 cushion.
FC Frederick turned to a more offensive-minded group in the second half and generated all four of its shots on goal in the final 20 minutes but could not find the net in losing to Grove for the first time ever.
Valmonte finished with seven saves, which matched his season high.
