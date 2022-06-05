GREAT FALLS, Va. — FC Frederick watched a one-goal halftime lead slip away during the final 15 minutes in a 2-1 loss to first-place Northern Virginia United in an NPSL match Saturday at Nike Soccer Park.
FC Frederick drops to 2-2 on the season and into fourth place in the NPSL Mid-Atlantic Division. Northern Virginia United is 3-0.
Elias Norris, from George Washington University, scored in the 45th minute, giving FC Frederick a 1-0 lead heading into halftime. Norris has scored one goal in each of FC Frederick’s four matches this season, setting a club record for most consecutive matches with a goal. Urbana grad William Eskay, currently playing professionally with St. Louis Ambush in MASL, scored in three straight FC Frederick matches in 2015.
Northern Virginia United tied the match in the 75th minute on a goal by Jared Valdes. With six minutes remaining, FC Frederick surrendered an own-goal, giving NVUFC a 2-1 lead.
FC Frederick travels to Wilmington, Delaware, for a league match Tuesday night against Free State United. FC Frederick returns home to face Northern Virginia United on Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Prep at 6:30 p.m.
