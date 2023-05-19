FC Frederick kicks off its 2023 NPSL season at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Annapolis Blues at St. John’s Catholic Prep in a revamped National Premier Soccer League Mid-Atlantic Division.
FC Frederick was the second-highest scoring team in the NPSL Mid-Atlantic in 2022, and that offensive success led to an NPSL playoff berth.
However, almost all of those attackers are gone from the 2023 roster, leaving coach Rob Ryerson to rely more on an experienced defense this summer.
FC Frederick returns 11 from last year’s playoff squad, but only two scored a combined three goals last year — Jack Mitzelfelt (two goals) and Tyler Harry. A bulk of the returners are midfielders and defensive players, including a pair of keepers.
“We’re in a regrouping stage,” Ryerson said. “We’ve got a lot of young players and we’ll be relying on them to get the job done. It’s really going to help us in upcoming years but we still want to be competitive now — we are young and hungry.”
While the roster is mostly regional NCAA Division I players, the team does have a local touch. John A. Eskay, an Urbana grad, Carson Grove, a Thomas Johnson grad, and Tony Lombardi, a recent Tuscarora player, are part of the squad, along with Mac Long (Boonsboro), Jonah Valmonte (Poolesville), and William Wood (Williamsport). In addition, there are two Mount St. Mary’s players on the team — Erick Villatoro and Jonathan Yowell.
Ryerson expects Carroll County native Ben Weller, a freshman at Drexel University, to develop into a key attacking player for FC Frederick this season. Yowell and Harry are expected to lead the midfielders.
The team’s strength, however, is built around a defensive unit that includes Torren Aikens of St. Francis University (Pennsylvania), Glber Lemus of Yale, Lombardi, Liam Nesbitt and Dillon Nesteruk of UMBC.
