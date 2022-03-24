The Frederick Keys announced their initial 2022 roster for their second season in MLB Draft League on Thursday, and along with five returning players, it includes a former Frederick News-Post Player of the Year.
Middletown High grad and current Mount St. Mary’s junior right-handed pitcher Luke Pryor will join the Keys shortly after the Mountaineers’ season. He’s pitched 7 2-3 innings over two relief appearances so far this season at MSM.
As a high schooler with the Knights, the 6-foot-3 hurler helped them win the 2017 Class 2A state title. Two years later, in his senior year, he went 9-2 with a 1.17 ERA and 74 strikeouts to earn top honors from the News-Post.
Frederick’s roster will feature 29 players from across the NCAA Division I, Division II, Junior College, and high school levels.
Frederick’s returning players are first baseman/outfielder Anthony Herron Jr., shortstop Jorel Ortega, third baseman Jake Plastiak, pitcher Jonathan Pintaro, and infielder Alex Ulloa.
Herron Jr. has had a strong start to his junior season at the University of New Orleans-Louisiana where he is batting .274 with 20 hits and 19 RBIs. Last season with the Keys, he led the team in walks (21) and was third in runs (15).
Ortega is one of the top hitters this season for the University of Tennessee, currently ranked seventh in Baseball America’s NCAA’s Top 25 rankings. The 21-year-old shortstop is hitting .344 for the Volunteers, with 22 hits and 16 RBIs. As a Key in 2021, he hit .326, with 14 hits and 14 RBIs.
Plastiak led the Keys in 2021 in home runs (nine), RBIs (25), and total bases (49), and was second in runs (20) and third in hits (20). He is playing college baseball at the University of Kentucky, where he has a .318 Batting Average, six home runs, and 24 RBIs.
Right-handed pitcher Pintaro is 5-2 with a 3.57 ERA this season at Shorter University, a Division II school in Georgia. In 2021 for the Keys, he pitched 14 1-3 innings with a WHIP (Walks and Hits Per Innings Pitched) of 1.43.
Rounding out the returning players is Ulloa, who was drafted by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of last year’s MLB Draft but opted to return to school. He is playing at Yavapai Community College in Arizona and has committed to play college baseball next spring at the University of Florida. At just 18 years old last season, he played in 11 games for the Keys, getting six hits and eight RBIs.
The Keys’ home season begins on June 2 at 7 pm against the Trenton Thunder.
The roster:
Position Players (Position, College)
David Castillo (C, Chipola), Harold Coll (SS/3B, San Jacinto North/Arkansas), Daniel Figueroa (CF, Indian Hills), Dominic Freeberger (UTIL, UNC Asheville), Carlos Guzman (C/1B, Northwest Fl. State), Anthony Herron Jr. (1B/OF, University of New Orleans), Dylan Hoy (SS, Marist), Mason Lytle (OF, San Jacinto North/Oregon), Jorel Ortega (SS/Tennessee), Hunter May (C/UTIL, Alabama St.), Jake Plastiak (3B/Kentucky), Logan Sanders (CF, St. Petersburg CC), and Alex Ulloa (2B/SS, Yavapaiz CC/Florida).
Pitchers (Pitching Arm, College)
Dalton Fowler (LHP, Memphis), Dominic Freeberger (RHP, UNC Asheville), Connor Godwin (RHP, College of Central Florida), Tanner Loyd (RHP, Chattanooga St.), Jacob Marcus (RHP, Richmond), Joe Metcalf (RHP, Los Angeles Pierce CC) Cannon Pickell (RHP, Pitt CC), Jonathan Pintaro (RHP, Shorter), Matt Poston (RHP, Flo-Dar Tech College /North Carolina), Luke Pryor (RHP, Mount St. Mary’s), Cobe Reeves (LHP, Coastal Bend College), Allan Saathoff (RHP, Erskine College), Nelson Smith (RHP/Dyersburg St.), Zach St. Pierre (RHP, Bossier Parish CC/Southern Arkansas), Zak Szabo (RHP, Sinclair HS Ontario/Troy), Nathan Williams (RHP, Flo-Dar Tech/Mississippi St.), and Jeffrey Wilson (RHP, Pensacola St./Troy).
