AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
State Tournament
Damascus Post 171 7, FSK Post 11 6
A leadoff home run by Sam Batis in the top of the sixth inning broke a 6-6 tie, giving Damascus Post 171 the win over Francis Scott Key Post 11 in the opening game of the state tournament at Funkstown Community Park on Monday.
The loss drops Frederick into the elimination bracket of the double-elimination tournament, where it faces Cecil County at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in an elimination-round game.
Batis’ homer was one of two homers hit by Damascus on Monday. Morgan Bragg had a three run shot in the sixth.
Frederick’s Zach Buckley had a three-run shot in the first. Buckley, Erik Thomas and Ryan Yammarino all had two hits.
