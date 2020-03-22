Officials with the Frederick Running Festival have postponed the annual event until a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The signature event of the festival, the half marathon, was originally scheduled to have been held on Sunday, May 3, starting and ending at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds on East Patrick Street.
“Right now, our target rescheduled date is for Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26,” Lee Corrigan, president of Corrigan Sports Enterprises, the group that runs the Frederick Running Festival, said on Saturday. “But we have to check with the city of Frederick, which is the host venue, and officials with the Great Frederick Fair, see if that date is doable for everyone involved. We have to clear a few hurdles first.”
Corrigan also said that if a new date is not available, the races may be canceled this year.
The Frederick Running Festival is not the only major running event run by CSE that is affected by this national emergency.
The Oakland Running Festival has been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in California. That has been tentatively rescheduled for Aug. 31, Corrigan said.
The decision to postpone these races comes as little surprise to area distance runners.
Former three-time women’s champion Stephanie Reich said in an email some runners are changing their plans to set their sights on summer races that will, hopefully, not be affected.
“Some members of our team [the Georgetown Running Club] are taking advantage of this time to be able to donate blood, which can be difficult to be able to do when you are training and racing hard,” said Reich, who is expecting her first child later this spring.
Reich’s husband, Stewart, had planned on running in the Frederick Half-Marathon.
“Now could be a good time to try new things in your training to see how your body handles it, and a good mental test to log so many miles alone,” he said in an email. “Everyone is going through the same thing, so you are not alone and if you talk to any other runners, they can relate to how you are feeling.”
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor agrees with CSE’s decision to postpone the running festival.
“I think the organizers are making the responsible decision, given the uncertainty we are all facing,” O’Connor said in an email. “The Frederick Running Festival is an important community and economic development event for Frederick, and the City looks forward to continuing to work with them to support this event at a time when the community can fully participate and celebrate.”
