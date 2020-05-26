Emily Fitzgerald was immersed in synchronized skating by the time she graduated from Tuscarora High School.
But aside from her sister, Cayton, another one of the demanding sport’s devotees, Fitzgerald figured none of her schoolmates knew what synchronized skaters did on the ice.
“I think many people just thought we spun around in pretty dresses,” she said.
Synchronized skating has flown under the radar of most sports fans since it was invented in 1956, overshadowed by older figure skating disciplines with higher profiles, like singles or pair skating.
But if anyone wishes to learn more about a sport that’s held a firm grip on Fitzgerald since she was a kid, they can turn to a source that features the Frederick native.
Fitzgerald is one of the main subjects in a feature-length documentary, “Life in Synchro,” directed and produced by Angela Pinaglia, who made the film to give viewers an in-depth look at synchronized skating.
Fitzgerald is the first subject to appear in the documentary, and she reappears throughout the film, which was made while she competed for the Dearborn (Michigan) Crystallettes senior team (senior is the sport’s highest level).
Early in the movie, she points out that synchronized skating is its own sport, not the female version of something males compete in.
“And it’s 99.99 percent female,” she says in the film.
Depicted in the prime of her stellar career, Fitzgerald’s insights are blended with perspectives from others who represent the sport’s participatory gamut, from newcomers to pioneers.
“I definitely never thought I’d be in a documentary at all, let alone one about skating,” Fitzgerald said.
She proved to be an ideal candidate, though, thanks in part to her credentials in a sport that requires 16 skaters to perform collectively so they often all appear to flow as one.
The 23-year-old Fitzgerald, who began her career with the Frederick Sparklers, has been a Team USA and World Team member, a U.S. and international medalist and has three U.S. Figure Skating gold test medals.
Also, Fitzgerald is articulate, forthright and passionate about her sport.
“I think the reason Emily ended up being featured in the film is simply because she was willing to talk to me,” Pinaglia said. “And as I got to know her more and know the sport more, she was just very open. And her story, if you watch the movie, she’s very positive and uplifting.”
Having a sister who competed on another elite team — Cayton was a member of the Boston-based Haydenettes senior level team, the sport’s juggernaut — helped make Fitzgerald’s story more compelling.
Emily and Cayton are shown together on the ice after competing in the 2018 U.S. National Synchronized Skating Championships in Portland, Oregon. Wearing a pewter medal after her team placed fourth, Emily playfully grabs the gold medal hanging from Cayton’s neck, holding it up to show it off to onlookers.
Cayton followed Emily into the sport.
“I actually went to a birthday party at Skate Frederick ice rink when I was 10 years old, and I just thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Emily said.
Begging her parents to put her in skating classes, Fitzgerald ended up competing with the Frederick Sparklers. By the time she graduated from Tuscarora, she excelled in a sport that requires rock-solid chemistry between teammates.
In synchro, the odds of error increase dramatically because a performance relies on 16 skaters rather than one or two. Skaters don’t stand out unless they falter, and they practice countless hours for performances that last mere minutes.
Considering synchronized skating a huge part of her identity, Fitzgerald enrolled at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, conveniently located across the street from the rink where the Crystallettes trained.
“I moved out to Michigan to, yes, go to school, but more so to skate, if I’m being honest,” she said.
In the meantime, Pinaglia belatedly discovered the sport after graduating from American University’s film school. Pinaglia isn’t a skater, but she was convinced to watch a synchronized skating exhibition by a friend who participated in the sport.
“I turned to her and said, ‘This is the coolest thing in the world,’” Pinaglia said.
After deciding to make a film about synchro, she ended up interviewing Cayton and her mother, Suzie, while Emily was training at Colorado Springs. Later, Pinaglia interviewed Emily.
“We really clicked. Angela is amazing,” Emily said. “She didn’t have any background in skating or anything, she just thought it was really cool, and she came out to Michigan and came to a lot of my practices and to a bunch of different events.”
Pinaglia’s final product traces synchronized skating from its beginnings, when it was invented by Dr. Richard Porter. Porter formed the sport’s first team, the Hockettes, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Pinaglia’s documentary features the Haydenettes, a team that has won 27 national titles, and everyone from little girls to women over 50 who compete.
“I don’t think anybody really knew what the end product was going to be,” Fitzgerald said. “But she was able to really tie in the different ages synchro can reach and the different people it can empower and kind of bring together. She did a beautiful job.”
In the documentary, skaters express hope that synchronized skating will become an Olympic sport, which would raise its profile. But whether it’s included in the Games or not, the sport is legit in Fitzgerald’s book.
She’s taking a break from competing, a hiatus that will last at least one year. Earning a bachelor’s in psychology and criminal justice, she coaches figure skating for the Livonia Icettes (although that job has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic) and works as a behavioral technician at an Applied Behavior Analysis clinic in Ann Arbor.
She wouldn’t rule out competing again in the future, though.
“When you’re drinking the synchro Kool Aid, it’s hard to step away from it,” she said. “It really kind of becomes part of you. It instills a lot of value in me that I’m going to carry with me forever.”
And her experiences in synchronized are preserved for posterity in “Life in Synchro.”
The documentary is currently part of Film Festival Day, and 39 film festivals across the country are screening it. The movie is available for online viewing until May 31. Tickets can be purchased at filmfestivalday.com.
