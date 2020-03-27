In a video, downhill mountain bike racer Jonah Freedman sits on his bike as someone mentions the possibility of him crashing on an upcoming run.
“We’re not going to talk about that,” he says, shaking his head. “It’s not going to happen.”
Of course, Freedman knows such things happen in a sport that requires him to speed down steep hills on two wheels, braving tricky terrain, rocks, tough turns and high jumps adeptly enough to avoid crashes that can inflict considerable pain and cost way too many invaluable seconds.
In fact, Freedman once broke his collarbone riding a trail in his own spacious yard. But he can’t be intimidated by the potential for such mishaps, not if he hopes to enjoy any semblance of success.
“This sport’s all a mind game,” he said. “It’s very confidence-based.”
So far, Freedman’s confidence has served him well. The 15-year-old Adamstown resident has made a rapid rise in downhill mountain bike racing.
The aforementioned video he appeared in depicted the YT Mob World Tour’s stop at Tennessee’s Windrock Bike Park in September. YT (which stands for young talent) Mob holds six camps in the world — this one was for North America — trying to find up-and-comers in downhill mountain bike racing. Freedman, who was 14 at the time, was the youngest of 20 prospects invited.
Despite battling the flu, he savored the experience. He got to train with World Cup racers Angel Suarez and Neko Mulally.
Freedman’s still a junior competitor. Eventually, he hopes to compete in World Cups and longs to earn a stars-and-stripes jersey awarded to national champs.
He collected plenty of highlights in 2019. He placed third in the Eastern Cup Series, which included seven races. He won two of them and placed third in another. Also, he placed fourth in the PRO-GRT U15 race in Vernon, New Jersey.
Freedman admits the sport can be stressful, especially when looking to bounce back from inevitable injuries. Aside from his collarbone, he’s broken a few fingers and toes and gotten a concussion.
Listening to rap and hip-hop music helps him cope. Also, he trusts that his physical and mental preparation will serve him well.
“I really try to be focused,” he said. “I write things down on a list and just make sure I’m keeping my mind in the right spot so I don’t get distracted in a race.”
Gone are the days when, as a 12-year-old novice, he struggled in the sport, which he took up after dabbling in BMX. One of his mentors is Todd Bauer, who is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Off Road Enthusiasts (MORE), which holds group rides and includes an offshoot, SMORES, for young riders.
“He has really seen me from when I was pretty bad at this,” Freedman said.
That makes Bauer appreciate the current version of Freedman even more.
“He took it to the next level in terms of riding because he specializes in more downhill riding, which is an extremely aggressive and technical form of riding,” Bauer said. “The trails themselves, they’re very steep, they’re very fast. The kind of bike that you need is a much more robust bike, long travel, dual suspension.”
Bauer, 53, has only competed in two downhill races, calling it a young person’s sport. But even most young mountain bikers in this area stick to cross-country style riding. Frederick County doesn’t have the type of majestic mountains for downhill races, which are often held at ski resorts during warm-weather seasons.
Freedman has ventured to places such as Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey, not to mention neighboring Pennsylvania, to compete.
“Jonah has really gotten bit by the gravity bug,” Bauer said. “Just to watch him ride and watch somebody of his talent ride has been a lot of fun for me.”
Downhill racers must constantly weigh risk versus reward. As the narrator in the YT Mob video said, the sport is all about being measured and controlled but also knowing when to go beyond that approach to get a better time in races.
Freedman said it’s like walking a tightrope.
“You have to be perfect because the track is so short,” he said.
Pity the rider that lacks a detailed plan. That’s why downhill racers perform time-consuming research for races that last between two and four minutes.
“They’ll just walk the whole thing, take a look at every little corner, every rock, everything,” Bauer said. “[Then] they’ll spend the day just riding the course over and over again, trying to find the fastest line through there.”
Come race day, riders get just one crack at a course, and the penalty for error can be costly.
“So, what they try to do in that particular sport is to really, really minimize the mistakes that you make because every mistake that you make is time off of your run,” Bauer said. “And some of these races are determined by hundredths of a second.”
In between races, Freedman keeps sharp by navigating many trails on his family’s farm. He rides them with friends. Also, he enjoys riding at the Frederick Watershed.
Like any athlete, he needs to keep himself in good physical shape. He runs occasionally, works with a personal trainer once a week and hits the gym. Also, he spends plenty of time on a piece of equipment that seems fitting for a bike racer.
“I do interval workouts on a stationary bike all the time,” he said. “Short sprints but lots of them with a minute of rest in between, and that really helps.”
Freedman is sponsored by Monster Energy, along with other businesses, including Fly Racing and Fox Factory.
Despite his progress, Freedman is far from satisfied. He longs to get better. Racing people faster than him helps. So does riding with others who have different ideas, which he can adopt in pursuit of lofty goals.
”I want to be racing World Cups,” he said. “I want to be national champion in the next few years, hopefully. That’s a big dream. I want to wear the stars-and-stripes.”
But like every other person these days, his plans in the near future might be interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. It remains to be seen if the health crisis will wipe out upcoming events.
In the meantime, Freedman just keeps practicing and preparing for the sport that took hold of him over the past few years.
“Why do I do it? It’s the best,” he said. “I am a jumpy person. I have lots of energy, I need something to do.”
