Colin Bower had just graduated early in December 2021, completing his time at Middletown High in a homeschool program. At that point, he was like 6 feet, 130 pounds of nothing.
And nothing is also what he cared about. This straight-shooting 18-year-old has no trouble admitting it.
“I was just being an idiot,” he said. “Not caring about anything and thinking I could get through life with minimal effort.”
Bower didn’t know what he wanted to do next, but he knew he needed to change. College and the military weren’t for him. He needed work, structure ... something.
“I was kind of sick of being a loser,” he said.
So in February, Bower went to his dad, Chris, owner of Frederick’s Bowerhouse MMA and a decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. He asked if he could work for him at the gym and restart his Jiu-Jitsu training, which he’d abandoned after burning out as an 11-year-old.
Said Chris, whose life revolves around his business, family and BJJ, “It didn’t sound like too bad an idea to me.”
Quickly — very quickly — Colin got his act together.
“I created some goals for myself,” he said, “and here I am now.”
Remember the aforementioned “loser” from earlier this year? No more.
Last month, a freshly dedicated Colin Bower, 18, went to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — the cradle of his sport — and won his division in the Brazilian No Gi Jiu-Jitsu Championships. One of the youngest in his class, he tidily recorded five victories on Aug. 14 to claim the lightweight (162.5 pounds) blue belt class, which includes competitors ages 18-29.
It was the first true payoff from Bower’s moment of personal reckoning.
“It’s one of the biggest tournaments in the world, and it’s Brazil, in Rio,” Chris Bower said. “And so he went right in their backyard and took one of the biggest titles in the world. ...
“But he’s got a long way to go.”
No matter the impressive nature of Colin Bower’s recent achievement, he remains in essence a fledgling, based on his belt-rank status. Blue belts, like him, are second from the bottom of the BJJ ladder — ahead of white, but behind purple, brown and black belts.
Not that either of the Bowers are concerned with the climb still ahead of Colin. (Chris says it’ll be four years before Colin earns his black belt.) They grasp where he is, but they’ve already cast their gaze on big things.
To them, this is merely the beginning. Colin, after all, is still just seven months into full-time training. He hadn’t truly been in competition since his freshman year of wrestling at Middletown, where ineligibility, the pandemic and disinterest conspired to keep him off the mat over his final three years.
He’s still sorting out his regimen, still getting a handle on what amounts to the schedule of a professional athlete, still deciding how much guidance he wants to take from his father compared to how much he wants to do on his own.
“I’m still figuring some stuff out,” he said.
That’s been his modus operandi since returning to the gym. With so many years away from practicing jiu-jitsu, he surmised that he retained just 15 percent of what he’d previously learned. And at those early sessions, he often lost 100 percent of his consciousness.
“I got choked out cold 10 times in two weeks,” he said of his rude welcome back.
Rather than deterring him, though, it fueled him.
“I was like, ‘This is sick. I want to be able to do this to other people,’” Bower said.
Chris Bower, 44, said that after about four months, his son was already getting black belts to tap out during Bowerhouse grappling sessions.
“It made me really proud. He wasn’t really just dipping his toe in the water — he went full-time, full speed immediately,” Chris said. “The average student might put in two to three hours a week. He’s putting in 30.”
That includes about 22 hours of technique work and grappling, along with eight hours per week of weight training, which has helped Colin Bower pack on pounds over the past several months.
On June 25, Bower won his white-belt division at the Washington D.C. International Open in Landover. That performance was predictably followed by his promotion to blue belt — but then something unexpected came from his father.
Without consulting Colin, Chris Bower entered him in the Brazilian championship tournament. He announced it at the gym.
“He’s submitting black belts already, so I kind of surprised him with it one day,” Chris said. “I didn’t let him think about it.”
Colin managed a small smile. He had little recourse. The decision had been made.
“I guess he thought I could win it or something,” he said.
Father knows best.
The Bowers flew to Brazil, where they spent 13 days in a city, Rio, that has long been a large part of Chris’ life. He set it up so Colin could train with legendary black belt Ricardo De La Riva to prepare for the event. In his BJJ family tree, Chris Bower is a second-degree black belt under Vicente Junior, who is a fifth-degree black belt under De La Riva.
Once the tournament began, Colin had a difficult start because, he said, he hadn’t warmed up well. His first six-minute match was a challenge. But a close decision in that was followed by a smooth submission victory, via kimura trap into an armbar, in his second. A kimura trap is a double-wrist lock that attacks the arm and shoulder.
In his third match, he faced a ranked opponent. But by then, he was on a roll.
“I just smashed his face in,” he said.
Bower said he won that match by kimura trap, which has become his specialty. After another decision in his fourth outing, he employed his forte again to help wrap up the title.
The goal now is for Colin to begin accumulating points in tournaments and work his way to the top ranking in his division.
“This really kinda put a target on his back,” Chris said. “We have a goal together. We’re going to get that No. 1 spot.”
Bower hasn’t been celebrating his rapid ascent. He said the win in Rio means “absolutely nothing” to him, because he’s focused on his upcoming slate of competition. He plans to go to a tournament in Portugal in October, perhaps a couple more in Brazil. Then, December brings the world championships in Anaheim, California.
“So, right now it doesn’t mean much to me,” Colin said, “because I’ve got a lot more coming up.”
However, he does look at his current situation and regret that unmotivated phase in high school — which he eventually defeated, like one of his jiu-jitsu foes.
“I wish I would’ve pulled my stuff together so I could be at a higher level now,” he said. “But what are you going to do about it now? Just keep working forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.