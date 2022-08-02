Brady MacDonald Post 11
Buy Now

Francis Scott Key Post 11 baseball player Brady MacDonald bunts during the state championship game last week at McCurdy Field.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

FSK Post 11 baseball has a chance to make club history this week.

The team — competing in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional after winning the Maryland state tournament for the first time since 1998 — could go even further. Post 11 is seeking its first trip to the American Legion World Series.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription