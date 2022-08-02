FSK Post 11 baseball has a chance to make club history this week.
The team — competing in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional after winning the Maryland state tournament for the first time since 1998 — could go even further. Post 11 is seeking its first trip to the American Legion World Series.
But first, it must get through at least five games and a grueling long weekend in Morgantown, West Virginia.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence. We obviously know we’re going to face some really good competition,” manager Matt Myers said. “Everybody at this stage has some really good arms, and everybody can swing it, but we’re feeling pretty good right now.”
That includes Post 11’s first opponent.
The team opens play at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Pennsylvania runner-up Boyertown Post 471 in the tournament’s opening game. Myers has familiarity with Post 471 when he faced them in a Legion tournament as a player a decade ago.
“From what I’ve heard, they still play the same way, a lot of small ball,” Myers said. “They don’t make mistakes and are fundamentally sound. … They’ve always had a good program.”
Much like the state tournament, Post 11 will lean on its pitching depth to get it through the weekend. Ryan DeSanto will once again start the opening game and will be limited to a maximum of 80 pitches to be eligible to pitch in a potential championship game Sunday.
From there, it will be mixing and matching the rest of their arms, Myers said. The team will be down at least one pitcher this weekend with Kyle Cruz attending to a family matter.
“It’s just sort of managing it. The guys will all throw 30-45 pitches; that way, they only have one day’s rest,” Myers said. “We’re going to have to find some guys to fill in for [Cruz], but otherwise it’s the same with rest and number of pitches.”
It’s a formula that proved successful at the state level, and Post 11 will have to execute again with higher stakes. They have a chance to reach the national stage in North Carolina for the first time.
That trek to club history continues Wednesday.
“We’ve been at this stage before, and to finally have the opportunity to to get over that hump, that would do a lot of things for this program,” Myers said. “These guys deserve it. They’ve been with the program for four or five years now. They’ve been dedicated, so I couldn’t think of a better group of guys for this to happen to.”
