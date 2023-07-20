From the first day of tryouts, manager Matt Myers said his Francis Scott Key Post 11 team has been eagerly awaiting Friday night.
That’s when the lights will flicker on at McCurdy Field and the players will take the diamond in front of a hometown crowd at the Maryland American Legion baseball tournament, which it is hosting for the second straight year. Only this time, Post 11 will do so with a target, as it is the defending state champion.
“It’s big for the program,” Myers said. “The guys love it. And I think it’s good for Legion baseball around this area. It sort of builds the anticipation and shows that Legion baseball is still competitive baseball.”
And Post 11 is well-equipped to put up a spirited title defense, which starts against Severn Post 276.
The team finished with a 13-3 record, winning its first 11 games of the season often in blowout fashion. Though it then dropped three in a row, including two to fellow tournament participant Boonsboro Post 10, Post 11 collected itself and entered the postseason on a two-game winning streak.
“This year, we just have the jell,” pitcher/infielder Logan Keepers said. “A lot of us played Junior Legion with each other. Coming into this season, it’s the same team, different age group.”
Post 11 turned over nearly two-thirds of its 2022 squad, but those that came up this season from the junior squad fit right in.
Myers said no one is hotter right now than catcher and corner infielder Tyler O’Brien, who has provided a thump in the middle of the order with a team-leading .450 batting average and two home runs.
Joey Sweeney has stepped up behind the plate, too, playing strong defense and spelling O’Brien and other backstop Kade Linton as needed. Sweeney also has 20 RBIs, second to Linton’s 22.
Aiden Rice has been a consistent rotation filler for Post 11, able to give Myers solid innings that he can rely on come the tournament, which can drain a team’s pitching staff. He’s joined by newcomer Tyler Lowery, who is averaging a team-high 13.3 strikeouts per seven innings.
Meanwhile, returning players like Keepers, Danny Orr and Jon Dysinger are a sturdy, experienced presence.
“We’re all around a good team if we decide to be,” Dysinger said.
There were a few times that wasn’t the case, particularly in the two losses to Boonsboro and the team’s other defeat to Funkstown Post 211.
But it’s important for a team to face adversity, which will only help Post 11 as it inevitably plays tight games against strong competition in the state tournament.
“It’s definitely nice to have the experience playing close games where you don’t know what’s gonna happen,” pitcher/outfielder Luke Chappell said. “Definitely to know what it feels like to lose one of those games and to have the pressure of a close game on your hands, just to have that experience in-season is pretty priceless.”
Now, the state tournament is set to be another priceless moment for Post 11, one which comes with greater fanfare and higher stakes. The team is eagerly awaiting first pitch at 7 p.m. Friday, after which Post 11 should settle in for an equally intense and fun weekend.
Though the youthful team might experience some initial jitters in the opening contest, it’s confident in its destiny.
“We have so many young guys, but we have the same talent and the same ceiling, so I don’t see why we can’t go to where we were last year, if not further,” Linton said.
