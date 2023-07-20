FSK Legion Preview
FSK Post 11’s Kade Linton throws to a teammate who is practicing bunting Wednesday afternoon at McCurdy Field. The team begins defense of its state title on Friday night.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

From the first day of tryouts, manager Matt Myers said his Francis Scott Key Post 11 team has been eagerly awaiting Friday night.

That’s when the lights will flicker on at McCurdy Field and the players will take the diamond in front of a hometown crowd at the Maryland American Legion baseball tournament, which it is hosting for the second straight year. Only this time, Post 11 will do so with a target, as it is the defending state champion.

