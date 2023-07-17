For the second straight year, Francis Scott Key Post 11 will host the Maryland American Legion baseball tournament, which begins Friday at McCurdy Field. The defending state champion received an automatic berth to the tournament as the host and opens play at 7 p.m. Friday against Severn Post 276.

St. Mary’s Post 255, Wicomico Post 64 and Dundalk Post 38 also qualified for the tournament, and qualifying teams from the North Eastern Shore District, Western Maryland District and Mountain District will be determined in the next few days.

