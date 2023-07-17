For the second straight year, Francis Scott Key Post 11 will host the Maryland American Legion baseball tournament, which begins Friday at McCurdy Field. The defending state champion received an automatic berth to the tournament as the host and opens play at 7 p.m. Friday against Severn Post 276.
St. Mary’s Post 255, Wicomico Post 64 and Dundalk Post 38 also qualified for the tournament, and qualifying teams from the North Eastern Shore District, Western Maryland District and Mountain District will be determined in the next few days.
Unless there are rainouts, the tournament will end Tuesday, July 25. The full schedule is listed below:
Game 1 — Mountain District vs. Western Maryland District, 10 a.m.
Game 2 — St. Mary’s Post 255 vs. North Eastern Shore District, 1 p.m.
Game 3 — Wicomico Post 64 vs. Dundalk Post 38, 4 p.m.
Game 4 — Severn Post 276 vs. FSK Post 11, 7 p.m.
Game 5 — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 10 a.m.
Game 6 — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.
Game 8 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Game 9 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1 p.m.
Game 11 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4 p.m.
Pairings and times for Games 12 and 13 will be at the discretion of the tournament committee and will not match previous opponents against each other unless necessary. If the host team is still in the tournament, the tournament committee reserves the right to allow the host team to play in Game 13.
Game 14 — Potential Championship Game, TBD
Game 15 (if needed) — Championship Game, 30 minutes after Game 14
Note — If three teams remain on Tuesday, July 25, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.
