After a rally that concluded in a post-midnight walk off, Frederick’s newly named Atlantic League baseball team, the Spire City Ghost Hounds, returned to the field on Sunday, debuting their new teal uniforms.
But they were unable to record the sweep of the York Revolution, dropping the series finale by a 16-5 score.
York got the scoring started in the first inning, launching two home runs with one out. First it was Jacob Rhinesmith who hit a solo shot, followed two batters later by a two run Drew Mendoza blast to make it 3-0.
Spire City started to chip away in the bottom half on a Jose Marmolejos single, but York quickly got that run right back when Troy Stokes Jr went deep in the third.
Raudy Read singled in the third, and Leobaldo Cabrera hit his league leading 18th home run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-3, but that was as close as the Ghost Hounds would get on the afternoon.
Leobaldo Cabrera blasted a two-run home run for his second of the game in the ninth, but it was too little, too late for the Ghost Hounds.
They will now embark on a seven-game road trip that includes three games in Charleston and four in Lexington before returning home to close the first half against the Honey Hunters.
American Legion Baseball
FSK Post 11 11, Sykesville Post 223 3
Colin Pearre went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs for Post 11.
He also was the winning pitcher, striking out five over two and a third innings.
Joey Sweeney and Nate Neubauer each went 2-for-3 for Post 11, the defending state champion which improved to 7-0 this season.
