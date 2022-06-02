There was no need to look at a boxscore to see how Frederick Keys catcher Carlos Guzman did in Thursday’s season opener.
Not for those within earshot of Keys manager Joe Oliver as he entered his locker-room office after the game, anyway.
After giving a shoutout to Guzman, Oliver recounted the catcher’s big night at the plate, saying, “Four-for-four, six RBIs.”
Five of Guzman’s RBIs came in Frederick’s final two at-bats, a three-run homer in the seventh and two-run single in the eighth, to help the Keys pull out an 8-5 win over the Trenton Thunder in front of an announced crowd of 3,029 at Nymeo Field.
“It’s exciting. You don’t really know what you’re going to get when you go out there with this,” Oliver said. “And to see a young man come out and take advantage of an opportunity, that’s outstanding.”
Originally from Venezuela, Guzman has been starring for Northwest Florida State College. Before joining the Keys, he had never been to Maryland.
“The first time,” Guzman said of being in the state. “I actually had crabs yesterday, and it was an amazing experience.”
On Thursday, Guzman feasted on Trenton pitching. After plating the game’s first run with an infield single in the second, Guzman blasted a curveball over the left-center field fence to give Frederick a 4-1 lead in the seventh.
“That was the kind of pitch I could handle, a curveball in the middle, drove it well,” he said. “I’ve been more of an average hitter, but I’m looking to develop some power.”
After Logan Sanders followed with a two-run double in the seventh, Guzman provided two insurance runs with a single up the middle in the eighth.
“He did a good job behind the plate, working the pitching. He received the ball very well,” Oliver said of Guzman. “That’s typically a catcher’s responsibility, his main priority. And when you go out and have an offensive night like that, it makes it that much more sweet.”
Guzman was replaced by Ricardo Nuñez behind the plate in the ninth, when closer Jose Suero withstood a shaky inning — the Thunder rallied for one run — to get the save.
Reliever Devin Milberg got the win. The Keys also got a strong five innings from starter Carter Bosch, who struck out seven, walked two and gave up one earned run on one hit.
“Bosch was very effective and threw a really good ballgame,” Oliver said. “And we just kept hanging around. A really well played ballgame for both teams, and it seems like at this level, it always comes down to something happening in the bullpen.”
