When Wayne Persinger gathered his Frederick Heartbreakers Gold softball team at the beginning of June after months away from the game, they were in the Jefferson backyard of assistant coach Earl Edwards. No other fields were accessible for them to work out the kinks in preparation for the ambitious schedule and ultimate destination that stood before them.
This group of 11 local 18-under players had a little more than a month to get ready for Gold Nationals in Oklahoma — an event they qualified for in the fall but wondered if they’d actually get the chance to attend as they whiled away time during the coronavirus quarantine.
There on Edwards’ three-acre property, split into groups of six to observe social distancing, they happily got back to work together.
“Well, it was a little rusty at first. I can’t lie,” said Abigayle Perry, a Brunswick grad and Heartbreakers captain who will play at Mount St. Mary’s next year. “You can hit in your backyard and throw a little, but it’s different when you come back into a practice.”
To complicate matters, they didn’t even get much practice in before games started. And there were a lot of those right off the bat. As in: “We got 30 games in 29 days,” Persinger said.
The girls had been starved for action after their spring season was stolen by the shutdown, forcing them to figure out individual drills at home for the previous few months.
So, Persinger said they were “blessed” by the busy slate.
Perry, meanwhile, had “no complaints.”
Playing mostly showcase tournaments in Pennsylvania, where virus-related restrictions were more relaxed early last month, the Heartbreakers have gone 15-13-2 this summer — bringing their overall record since fall to 41-21-2.
“Game-wise, you could tell we missed high school season,” Persinger said. “Once the games started, it didn’t take but a tournament or two to kick back in, and we were back up and running at normal speed for the level we want to be at.”
The Heartbreakers’ quick progress was aided by the fact they’ve largely been together for several years. Persinger raves about their team chemistry (“They’re like sisters,” he said), which has helped greatly after he took over the team in the fall from former head coach and Heartbreakers founder Terry Burdette, then seeing the pandemic throw a major curveball at his summer plans.
Considering all of the obstacles he has encountered in guiding the team since early spring, “Everything’s downhill after this year — it’s easy,” he said with a laugh.
Despite a small roster that would make injuries difficult to survive, the Heartbreakers have power throughout their lineup, a bevy of pitching options and fielders who are mostly entrenched.
“Pretty much everybody has their primary position, and that’s what they stick to,” said Perry, one of just two 2020 graduates on the Heartbreakers Gold.
The team flies to Oklahoma this weekend, and this trip has long been on its radar. Perry remembers getting riled up as soon as she took a look at the team’s fall schedule — zeroing in on the October date of the Gold National Qualifier in Berlin.
“I was like, ‘This is my goal,’” she said. “In the beginning of the fall, I was like, ‘I want to go to Oklahoma. I don’t know about you guys, but this is an experience that so many people never even get the chance to go to.’”
Only the top two teams advanced from the qualifier, and the Heartbreakers took second.
They’ll be among about 75 teams in Oklahoma City. The 18U national tournament, held at ASA Hall of Fame Complex, opens with pool play before a double-elimination portion.
“We definitely have the ability to do well. I really believe that it just comes down to not being too into the moment,” Perry said. “We gotta realize where we are and what it means, but at the same time we have to play our game the way we always have, the same way we know how and not let it get to us too much.”
NOTES: The Heartbreakers Gold roster is made up of the following players: Abigayle Perry (shortstop, second base), Katie Ernst (third base, catcher), Dallas Speicher-Ramirez (outfield, shortstop), Kaleah Wetherholt (second base, utility), Allyssa Albright (pitcher, outfielder, first base), Peyton Wetherholt (shortstop, catcher), Spencer Rupinta (pitcher, first base, outfield), Andrea Larson (pitcher, utility), Gracie Nelson (outfield), Ashlynn Routzahn (pitcher, first base), Harper Allee-Press (outfield, shortstop), and Grace Roark (pitcher, outfield, first base).
