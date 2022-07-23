FSK Post 11’s baseball team had been anticipating Friday night since they began their season two months ago.
The team was picked to host the state Legion tournament for the first time since 2012, and they earned an automatic slot in the competition as a result. So, following a strong regular season, Friday was a chance to prove that they belonged.
Post 11 turned in arguably its most complete game of the season, getting strong performances in the batters box and on the mound. They rolled to a 9-1 win over La Plata Post 82 under the lights at McCurdy Field.
“That was the performance that I knew we had in us all year,” manager Matt Myers said.
It was indeed a sterling effort, elating the more than 200 fans that showed up to the nightcap.
“They’re loud,” third baseman Logan Keepers said. “The louder you are, the more pressure you put on the other team. More pressure, you’re bound to win.”
A fired up FSK squad did so, and in turn, gave the fans something to cheer about.
They quickly jumped out to a two-run lead and extended their margin in every inning, scoring at least a run in all six frames in which they hit. Ten of the team’s 11 batters reached base, with three — Ryan Yammarino, Kade Linton and Kyle Cruz — turning in multi-hit performances.
Linton put Post 11 in command with a towering solo home run to lead off the third inning, clearing the high fence in left field.
“He was throwing a lot of fastballs, and he missed the first one [to me]. I was like, might as well just take a hack,” Linton, who had three RBIs, said.
And coming off the bench in the sixth, Keepers punctuated the night with a solo blast of his own that also carried clear of the left field wall.
“First pitch, he threw me a slider, so I was like, he has to come back with the fastball,” Keepers said. “He threw it low, right in my area. Coming off the bench, you have to come through with it. No better way to hit a big fly.”
That dominance at the plate was backed up by dominance on the rubber.
Three pitchers scattered five hits and struck out 15 La Plata batters, led by starter Ryan DeSanto, who punched out 11 in four innings. He had a slightly shaky start, firing seven straight balls to open the game, before settling in and whiffing batter after batter.
“In the beginning, I was a little too amped up,” DeSanto said. “As soon as I took a deep breath … and found it, it felt really good. That last inning felt the best just because I got a first pitch strike for each batter.”
He finished his evening at 75 pitches, meaning he will be available to start a potential championship game on Tuesday. Managing pitch counts is critical in the state tournament, with teams potentially playing up to seven games in five days.
Myers and Post 11 did a good job of that, as Erik Thomas relieved DeSanto and tossed 2 2-3 innings in 40 pitches, making him available again on Sunday.
“This is a pitching staff that I feel very confident in, seven, eight, nine guys deep,” Myers said. “This is a different weekend. We can’t let guys go because they’ve got to be able to come back on two or three days rest. But it’s just challenging hitters when you know you can, and not wasting pitches.”
It puts Post 11 (20-9-1) in a strong position heading into a critical game Saturday evening against defending champions St. Mary’s Post 255. A win keeps FSK on the right side of the bracket and saves their arms for the rest of the sweltering weekend.
But it felt nice to get the highly-anticipated first game out of the way. And if Post 11 plays like it did Friday night, greater heights could be ahead.
“If we can keep these guys fresh and keep them coming back later, I don’t see a team that’s really going to do much to us,” Linton said. “I got full confidence in my boys.”
NOTE: Due to the expected heat this weekend, the game previously scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday has been moved to 7 p.m. Sunday.
