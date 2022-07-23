FSK vs La Plata Baseball
Buy Now

Francis Scott Key Post 11’s Kyle Sanger dives through La Plata Post 82’s Ryan Prehoda to score the first run of their game in the American Legion Baseball state tournament at McCurdy Field on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

FSK Post 11’s baseball team had been anticipating Friday night since they began their season two months ago.

The team was picked to host the state Legion tournament for the first time since 2012, and they earned an automatic slot in the competition as a result. So, following a strong regular season, Friday was a chance to prove that they belonged.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription