Frederick Community College student Manaia Alaimalo found out he’d have a chance to play in a ballgame at the school’s softball field on Thursday.
“I was like, ‘This sounds really fun,’” Alaimalo said.
His hunch, which proved to be correct, by the way, actually included a word that perfectly described the event’s essence — “sounds.”
The ballgame Alaimalo played was Beep Baseball, a version of America’s pastime designed for visually impaired people that relies heavily on audio cues. He and several other FCC students, who wore blindfolds, played an exhibition game against students from Maryland School for the Blind, which is located in Baltimore.
“We still lost, but it was really fun learning how to just use one of our senses and losing one of our senses,” Alaimalo said. “I would actually do this again.”
Cody Rosenbarker, who works at FCC student affairs, organized Thursday’s game and even did the PA announcing.
“What we want to do through this event and others is to say that people of varying disabilities or abilities can live very fulfilling lives,” Rosenbarker said. “But the thing is, sometimes there just needs to be slight, small accommodations so that everybody can be involved, and I think this a great example of that.”
That seemed to be the takeaway for FCC student Owen Paugh after playing in Thursday’s game.
“I’m glad that we could come out here and help spread awareness for how people with disabilities can play sports and have fun in their own way,” Paugh said.
As the sport’s name suggests, there are beaucoup beeps. They emanate incessantly from the softball-sized ball that a sighted pitcher tosses underhand toward hitters, who rely on the beeps to locate the ball. Likewise, fielders rely on the beeps — as well as being directed by a sighted spotter — to find the ball.
Beep Baseball has just two bases. They are four-foot tall, foam pylons, one at first base and one at third base, that are supposed to be located 100 feet from home plate.
After hitting the ball, a batter doesn’t know which base to run to until they hear one of the bases buzzing — the ump flicks a switch that triggers the buzz. If runners touch the base before the ball is fielded, they score a run. Otherwise, they’re out.
Also, players respond to specific words. Before tossing a pitch, the pitcher says “ready” and then, just before releasing the ball, “pitch.” If anyone’s in danger of getting nailed by the ball, someone yells “duck.” Likewise, to avoid collisions, players must stop in their tracks when they hear the word “freeze.”
Being a good listener is a must in Beep Baseball.
“Pay attention to what you’re told,” said Maryland School for the Blind senior James Quade, who played in Thursday’s game. “Just listen and do what you’re told.”
To help with that process, spectators at Thursday’s game were asked to refrain from cheering until plays were clearly over. And fortunately, pregame beeps from a construction vehicle within earshot of FCC’s softball field ceased by game time.
Still, no matter how well they listened, the FCC students who played learned it’s difficult to make contact with a pitched ball, something their opponents already knew.
“You’re not always going to be able to hit that ball. It’s harder than it sounds,” Quade said. “But you’ve just got to pay attention.”
In Beep Baseball, it takes four swinging strikes for batters to strike out, and pitchers aim for their swing zone in hopes that the ball gets hit. For Thursday’s exhibition, though, players who failed to hit a pitch then got to hit off a tee. But if they put the ball in play, another challenge loomed — running the bases blindfolded. Some runners strayed far from the baseline before eventually finding their way to the buzzing base.
“It’s mind-boggling,” said Max Harriday, who played this past season for FCC’s men’s basketball team. “It feels so close to you, you feel like it’s going to hit you. But the next thing you know, you’re like a mile from it and you’re just dancing, and you’re just dancing in the sand and stuff.”
Even a former Major League Baseball player like Mike Bordick, who attended Thursday’s game, found Beep Baseball to be anything but a cinch when he tried it in the past.
“It’s incredibly hard,” the former Baltimore Oriole said. “It makes you admire, obviously, what these kids go through and the challenges that they face.”
Bordick, whose son, Wyatt, plays for FCC’s baseball team, is chairman of League of Dreams, a non-profit organization that helped with Thursday’s event and focuses on providing all individuals, regardless of physical or mental capacity, the opportunity to experience playing baseball and softball.
“[Beep Baseball] is so much fun to watch and very challenging,” Bordick said. “Maryland School for the Blind does an awesome job of keeping kids active and participating in sports.”
Quade has participated in an array of sports, including swimming, wrestling, track, goalball (designed for the blind and visually impaired) and cheerleading.
Maryland School for the Blind doesn’t have a varsity Beep Baseball team, but the school teaches students how to play the game. When COVID hit, though, opportunities to compete in exhibitions dried up. Drew Fitzpatrick, who teaches physical education and coaches goalball at Maryland School for the Blind, said this was the school’s first Beep Baseball game this year.
“It’s good to be out here and teach other people about the sport,” Fitzpatrick said. “The kids have a lot of fun at our school, as well, and interact with college students. It’s good for everybody.”
Seventh-grader Yam Lopez Garcia, 14, who is Maryland School for the Blind’s youngest athlete, counts wrestling, goalball swimming and track as her favorite sports but has played baseball in the past. She said she could only hit off a tee, but she made at least one nice fielding play.
It was Lopez Garcia’s first time interacting with college students. And as far as Quade was concerned, that type of experience was the real highlight of the day.
“They’re just willing to play with us,” he said. “Even if it means coming out here and — [I’m repeating] some of the words of the players that I heard — making a fool of themselves, which they’re not.”
“Do you expect someone that doesn’t know English to just automatically come to America or England and know English? No,” Quade said. “So, they did not make a fool of themselves at all. It shows that they’re willing to learn and have fun.”
