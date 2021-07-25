The Frederick Keys and Trenton Thunder finished Sunday’s seven-inning game in a 5-5 tie.
It is the third tie of the season for the Keys and their second with Trenton.
The Keys are now 13-26-3 for the season, which is the worst record in the first-year MLB Draft League.
Center fielder Haven Mangrum had two hits and drove in a run for the Keys.
Frederick scored three runs in the top of the seventh only to give up three in the bottom of the frame.
The Keys begin a six-game homestand, their longest of the season, Tuesday at Nymeo Field against the West Virginia Black Bears.
