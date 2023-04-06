First-year Frederick Keys manager Rene Rivera filled out his coaching staff Wednesday with the additions of pitching coach Willie Collazo, hitting coach Jacque Jones and assistant coach Tervont Johnson.
Collazo, 43, joins the Keys after serving three seasons as the pitching coach at Florida International University. In Collazo’s time at FIU, three of the Panthers pitchers were drafted to Major League Baseball organizations.
Meanwhile, Jones, 47, served as the assistant hitting coach for the Washington Nationals in 2016 and ‘17. Prior to that, he served as a hitting coach on three different levels of the San Diego Padres organization, including Triple-A El Paso in 2014. Jones played 10 years (1999-2008) as a major league outfielder, mostly with the Minnesota Twins, collecting 1,272 hits with a .277 career average.
And Johnson, 24, is still in the beginning stages of his coaching career. He played baseball at Georgia State and Georgia Tech before serving as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Blues in the Sunbelt Collegiate League.
The Keys will open their third season in the Major League Baseball Draft League on June 1 in Trenton. Their home opener is scheduled for June 3 at Nymeo Field against the same team, the Trenton Thunder.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.