The Frederick Keys rallied to tie the score twice Sunday night to produce a 7-7 tie against the Trenton Thunder in MLB Draft League action at Nymeo Field.
Frederick scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to knot the score at 4-4, with the big hit being a two-run double by Aaron Straker, who reached base four times on the day, including three walks.
After Trenton went up 7-5 in the top of the eighth, the Keys scored single runs in the bottom of the eighth and ninth to again tie it, where the score remained. Their final run scored when Jerry Thomas doubled, stole third, then came home on a double by Nathaniel Butterworth.
Butterworth went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two doubles. Jake Plastiak added two hits for Frederick.
Evan Taylor started and pitched six innings for Frederick. He gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts.
