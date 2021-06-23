Jake Plastiak had two hits and drove in three runs, while Zachary Fascia and Tremaine Spears added a pair of hits and two RBIs, as the Frederick Keys earned a 9-6 road win over West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday night.
The Keys were fueled by a six-run fifth-inning, which turned a 3-2 deficit into an 8-3 lead.
Frederick had five extra-base hits in the game, including a home run from Plastiak and a pair of doubles from Zach Dezenzo.
The Keys improved to 5-17-2.
