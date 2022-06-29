The Frederick Keys put together a well-rounded effort Wednesday night to beat the State College Spikes 7-2 at Nymeo Field. Frederick (11-11) ended a two-game losing streak.
The Keys jumped out to a 5-0 lead through four innings, with the big blow coming on Daniel Figueroa’s two-run double. He and Logan Sanders led the way for Frederick with a pair of hits and two RBIs.
The Keys backed up that offense with a strong day on the mound, as five pitchers combined to scatter four hits and strike out 11. Luke Pryor (Middletown) earned the win in relief, tossing a pair of scoreless innings and striking out two. It was his first victory of the summer.
State College got two runs back in the eighth, but Frederick scored two of its own in the bottom of that frame to put the game away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.