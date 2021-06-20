The Frederick Keys picked up their first series win of the season and have won two games straight after defeating the Trenton Thunder 8-6 on Sunday.
The five home runs blasted by Frederick (4-16-2) in the three-game series with the Thunder is the most of any Keys series this season.
Trailing 4-2 in the sixth, the Keys staged a six-run rally, which was highlighted by Zach Dezenzo’s two-run homer and Paul Komistek’s two-run double.
Max Ryerson had a two-run homer in the second for the Keys, extending his on-base streak 10 games.
Frederick pitcher Shane Barringer, in his first start of the season, worked four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits.
Trenton scored four runs in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead and added single runs in the eighth and ninth.
The Keys are back on the road for a three-game series with West Virginia beginning on Tuesday. Frederick returns home on Friday for another three game series with the Trenton Thunder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.