Trenton tied the game four times, but the Frederick Keys held on for a 7-5 win on Friday at Nymeo Field.
The Keys and Thunder combined for six homers. Jake Plastiak, Tremaine Spears and Jorel Ortega homered for Frederick.
Plastiak’s homer, a two-run shot in the eighth, gave the Keys a 7-5 lead.
Ortego hit a two-run shot in the third and finished with three RBIs.
