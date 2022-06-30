The Frederick Keys and State College Spikes had answers for each other with the limited runs they scored Thursday evening, playing to a 3-3 tie through nine innings.
That invoked the MLB Draft League’s tiebreaker rule: The offensive team starts with a runner on first, and if it can get him home, it wins. Otherwise, the defensive team claims victory.
As the home team, Frederick chose to take up the defensive mantle. But it did not record an out, as State College’s Luke Seidel clubbed an RBI double to give the Spikes the series win.
It was Frederick’s third tiebreak game of the season, and they fell to 1-2 in such scenarios.
The tough defeat came despite nine strong innings from Keys pitchers Geo Rivera and Zach Fruit, who combined to strike out nine. Tianzhou Zhu and Dominic Freeberger each had two hits, with Zhu also driving in a pair of runs.
