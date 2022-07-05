The Frederick Keys could not overcome a four-run West Virginia second inning as they fell to the Black Bears 4-2 in seven innings Tuesday night. Frederick (13-14) dropped its second straight game.
Anthony Herron Jr. singled in a run in the top of the second to give the Keys an early lead, but it did not last. West Virginia scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the frame, each one coming on a sacrifice fly or a bases loaded walk or hit by pitch.
Harold Coll, who went 3-for-3 with a walk and was a triple shy of the cycle, drilled a solo homer in the third to bring Frederick within two. But the Keys only mustered one runner in scoring position the rest of the way.
They look to salvage a game from the Black Bears as the series concludes Wednesday night.
