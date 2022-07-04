The visiting Frederick Keys were defeated by the West Virginia Black Bears on Monday night by a final score of 8-4 from Monongalia County Ballpark.
While the Keys landed the first punch with two runs in the first inning, the Black Bears struck for three runs in the third and didn’t trail for the remainder of the game.
Hunter May shined at the plate with two homers, three hits and three RBI for the Black Bears.
Offensively for Frederick, Carlos Guzman went 3-for-3, including two doubles and an RBI. Jake Plastiak blasted his fourth homer of the season over the right-center field wall as part of a two-RBI night for the first baseman.
Frederick’s next game is Tuesday against West Virginia with first pitch scheduled at 6:35 pm from Monongalia County Ballpark.
