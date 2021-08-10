The Trenton Thunder scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Frederick Keys on Tuesday night at Nymeo Field.
The Thunder sent nine batters to the plate in the ninth to break open a tie game against Keys reliever Keegan Oliver.
The Keys scored their only run in the third inning on an RBI single by Kevin Saenz, which handed them a 1-0 lead. It was one of the team's four hits in the game.
