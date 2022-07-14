The Frederick Keys left 11 runners on base and were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a 3-0 road loss to the Trenton Thunder on Thursday night.
The Thunder scored all of their runs in the third inning off Keys starter Nikelle Galatas, who fell to 1-1 this season.
Kendall Ewell had three hits to lead the offensive effort for the Keys, who have lost three of their last four games.
