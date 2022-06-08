The Frederick Keys gave up three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 3-0 Wednesday night in a game that was shortened to five innings.
Shortstop Yo Yo Nunez had three of the five hits for the Keys.
Right-hander Carter Bosch pitched all five innings for the Keys. He allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out eight and walked two.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Keys, who fell to 4-2 overall.
