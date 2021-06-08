The first big wave of adjustments to the Frederick Keys roster came Tuesday, as more college teams' seasons are coming to an end in the NCAA postseason.
It was announced that the following players have been added to Frederick's roster, with information from their 2021 season in parentheses:
Zachary Fascia (catcher, Purdue, .281, 3 homers, 20 RBIs, 7 doubles), Dylan Tebrake (right-handed pitcher, Creighton, 8-0, 2.72 ERA, 72 2-3 innings, 75 strikeouts), Jack Enger (right-handed pitcher, Washington, 2-1, 4.01 ERA, 24 2-3 innings), Kevin Jimenez (infielder, New Mexico State, .328, 13 doubles, 33 RBIs), Adam McKillican (Georgia Gwinnett, 7-3, 3.65 ERA, 61 2-3 innings, 69 strikeouts).
The following players have been dropped from their roster since opening day:
Right-handed pitcher Sebastian Perez Flores, catcher Rene Lastres, infielder Tito Fuentes, catcher Cy Kerber (transferred to Trenton), catcher Lucas Torres Vazquez, first baseman Nick Hernandez, infielder Hector G. Nieves, infielder Alex Ulloa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.