Christian Lucio hit a game-winning, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift the West Virginia Black Bears to a 5-4 win over the Frederick on Thursday at Nymeo Field.
The loss, charged to reliever Brayan Garcia, came after Keys starter Antonio Frias turned in a quality start. Working six-plus inning, Frias gave up three earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 and walking two.
Frias became the first Frederick pitcher to have at least 10 strikeouts in a single game this season. His lone blemish came in the fourth, when he gave up a three-run homer to Kevin Dowdell.
The Keys took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, when Jahmoi Percival launched a triple to center field and later score on Jorel Ortega’s homer.
Frederick’s Michael Wein had a game-tying, RBI single in the fourth, and Haven Mangrum’s RBI single gave the Keys a 4-3 lead in the seventh.
Mangrum finished with three hits. Otega, who had a double to go along with his homer, and Percival each had two hits.
