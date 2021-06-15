The Williamsport Crosscutters scored four runs in the fifth inning en route to a 5-2 win over the visiting Frederick Keys.
Frederick held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth. Paul Komistek had an RBI groundout in the first, and Eddie McCabe had a sac fly in the fourth.
Max Ryerson doubled and tripled for Frederick.
Frederick starter Dwayne Marshall worked 4 1-3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two.
