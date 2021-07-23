An inning-ending double play snuffed out a promising Frederick rally in the top of the eighth as the Trenton Thunder held on for a 3-2 win over the visiting Keys on Friday.
Trailing 3-1 heading into the eighth, Frederick pulled to within a run when Kevin Saenz’s hit a solo homer with one out.
Later that inning, Joel Ortega came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Ortega hit a line drive to the first baseman, who then doubled up Jahmoi Percival at first to end the threat.
Thunder reliever Logan VanWey struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth for the save.
Keys starter Jack Eisenbarger took the loss. Working six innings, he gave up three earned runs on three hits, struck out eight and walked none.
T.J. Czyz threw two innings of scoreless relief, giving up one hit, striking out three and walking none.
Frederick was held to five hits. Haven Mangrum had three of them, and Saenz had the other two. Mangrum and Saenz both doubled.
