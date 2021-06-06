The Frederick Keys outhit their opponent for just the second time this season, and Keys pitchers piled up a season-high 17 strikeouts.
It still wasn’t enough for Frederick to get its first of the season as the Keys lost 9-4 to the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
Frederick fell to 0-10-1.
The Keys outhit the Black Bears 8-6. Yareb Martinez led the way with three hits. Rene Lastres had two hits, including a solo homer. Anthony Herron Jr. had two RBIs, and Alex Ulloa doubled.
Frederick only trailed 6-4 heading into the ninth, but the Black Bears got some breathing room when Kevin Dowdell hit a two-out, three-run homer over the center field wall off reliever Kamron Fields.
Frederick starting pitcher Will Stevens threw three hitless, scoreless innings. He struck out nine and walked five.
Keys reliever Luke Anderson worked three innings, giving up three earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out five. A Defrancesco worked the seventh, and Fields threw the final two innings. Each reliever gave up three earned runs.
Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Frederick jumped back into the game with a two-run rally, which featured Lastres’ homer and Ulloa’s RBI infield single.
Frederick narrowed West Virginia’s lead to two runs again in the seventh, when Herron Jr.’s two-run single made it 6-4.
The Keys hit the road for a three game series against the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday.
